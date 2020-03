MONTREAL, March 10, 2020 - Turquoise Hill Resources will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Friday, March 20, 2020 after markets close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 8:00 am EST/ 5:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:

North America: +1 888 390 0546

United Kingdom: + 0 800 652 2435

Australia: +1 800 076 068

An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website, www.turquoisehill.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turquoise-hill-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-financial-results-on-march-20-2020-301021061.html

SOURCE Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.