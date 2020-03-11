E3 Metals Achieves Improved Speed and Efficiency of Lithium Recovery

TSXV: ETMC

FSE: OU7A

OTC: EEMMF

Reduced Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) recovery time from 2 hours to less than 10 minutes, with over 90% recovery



CALGARY, March 11, 2020 - E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (The "Company" or "E3 Metals") is pleased to provide an update on its proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction Process ("DLE Process") that is being advanced in collaboration with Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) ("Livent").

Through the continued development of E3 Metals' proprietary Ion Exchange DLE Process, the Company is excited to outline the rapid reaction kinetics on the recovery of lithium from Alberta brine. Using brine collected from E3's Leduc Reservoir in Alberta this past November, 2019 (see News Release Here), the technical team has successfully achieved reaction times from lab-based test work that demonstrated over 90% recover in less than 10 minutes, as opposed to hours. This is a critical achievement as the Company moves towards piloting. Faster reaction times while achieving high recoveries results in reduced retention time of brine in the processing equipment.

Lab testing has demonstrated that lithium recovery of 92% is achieved in under 10 minutes from Alberta brines (Figure 1), drastically reducing the time required to complete each cycle of lithium extraction. With the achievement of these fast reaction kinetics, the Company anticipates increased efficiencies due to accelerated lab testing. In 2020, E3 Metals will continue its joint development with Livent to optimize its proprietary Ion Exchange DLE Process for lithium extraction from Alberta brine.

"These results demonstrate the efficiency that can be obtained from the optimization of E3's proprietary Ion Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction Process in collaboration with Livent," Chris Doornbos, E3 Metals' CEO commented, "This is really just the beginning of the work we are conducting together, and we anticipate further improvements as we progress towards our goal of piloting our technology in Alberta."

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. E3 Metals is currently advancing its proprietary Ion Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction Process (DLE Process) in partnership with Livent Corporation under a Joint Development Agreement. Livent is the world's largest pure-play lithium producer, well-known for being one of the lowest cost producers of lithium carbonate. With facilities across the globe, Livent holds technical expertise in the extraction and production of various lithium products. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

Through the successful scale up its DLE Process towards commercialization, E3 Metals plans to quickly move towards the production of high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. The development of this lithium resource through brine production is a well-understood venture in Alberta, where this brine is currently being produced to surface through an extensive existing oil and gas infrastructure and development. For more information about E3 Metals, visit www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 Metals Corp.

Chris Doornbos (P.Geo), CEO and Director of E3 Metals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this announcement.

1: E3 Metals has released information on three 43-101 Technical Reports totaling a resource of 6.7 Mt LCE. The Central Clearwater Resource Area (CCRA) Technical Report, identifying 1.9Mt LCE (inferred), is dated effective October 27, 2017, and the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report was dated effective October 27, 2017, identifies 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). A third report for the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA), identifies 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) and was filed on June 15, 2018, effective June 4, 2018. All reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

