Ascendant Resources Provides Corporate Update In Light Of Market Activity

TORONTO, March 11, 2020 - Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to provide an update on corporate and operational activities given recent market volatility in both commodity prices and equity valuations.

As the Company announced on February 12, 2020, our El Mochito mine in Honduras delivered its best quarter of production since its acquisition in December 2016, producing 29.4 million pounds of ZnEq contained metal, comprised of 16.5 million pounds of zinc, 7.7 million pounds of lead and 394 thousand ounces of silver. Management has been successful at reducing operating costs and increasing head grades for the past twelve quarters, and we believe there are still opportunities to balance these in a reduced metals price environment. Our financial partners remain flexible and supportive of our operations, giving us confidence in the financial liquidity of the Company. Activities to secure project financing for the expansion and optimization project at El Mochito have increased this quarter, and based on this progress, management is hopeful to have definitive direction early in the second quarter.

The Company continues to field significant interest in the Lagoa Salgada project from the investment community, given the robust economics of the project’s Preliminary Economic Assessment, announced on January 14, 2020. This is being largely discounted by the market but will be a material source of growth for the Company in the coming quarters. There are multiple pathways forward for the project, and management is advancing discussions with several financial parties to that end.

Ascendant plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results after market close on March 25, 2020. Please join us on our conference call on March 26, 2020, at 10:00am EDT to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2019 operational and financial results.

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on its 100%-owned producing El Mochito zinc, lead and silver mine in Honduras and its high-grade Lagoa Salgada VMS project located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

After acquiring the El Mochito mine in December 2016, Ascendant spent two years implementing a rigorous and successful optimization program restoring the historic potential of El Mochito, a mine in production since 1948, to deliver record levels of production with profitability restored. With steady state production achieved, the Company was able to drive further metal production growth in 2019 as it focused on grade improvements and now remains focused on further cost reduction and operational improvements to drive profitability in 2020. Given the significant land package of approximately 11,000 hectares in Honduras and an abundance of historical data, there are several near-mine and regional targets providing longer term exploration upside which could lead to further Mineral Resource growth.

The Company is engaged in exploration and the advancement of the Lagoa Salgada project with the goal of building upon the defined Mineral Resources and robust results of the maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment completed in January 2020 and advancing the project towards construction. Ascendant holds a 21.25% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its 25% position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, (“Redcorp”) and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the project to 80%. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited owns the additional 75% of Redcorp. The remaining 15% of the project is held by Empresa de Desenvolvimento Mineiro, S.A. (EDM), a Portuguese Government owned company supporting the strategic development of the country’s mining sector. The Company’s interest in the Lagoa Salgada project offers a low-cost entry to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity, already demonstrating its mineable scale.

Ascendant Resources is also engaged in the ongoing evaluation of producing and development stage mineral resource opportunities, on an ongoing basis. The Corporation's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

