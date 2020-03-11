District Announces Change to Board of Directors 

VANCOUVER, March 11, 2020 - District Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DMX; "District" or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Doug Ramshaw has been appointed to its Board of Directors, replacing Mr. Rob Chang, who will continue as a strategic advisor, in each case, effective today.



Mr. Chang has been with District since 2018, and his corporate expertise has been invaluable to the establishment and organization of the Company. District greatly appreciates Mr. Chang’s contributions to District, and is fortunate to have retained him as a strategic advisor.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: “I would like to thank Rob for his time and advice during District’s intensive search for an advanced exploration stage project, which has resulted in execution of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of a 100% interest in the polymetallic Tomtebo Property in south-central Sweden. His assistance has been invaluable from a corporate and capital markets perspective, and I am very pleased that Rob has agreed to remain as a strategic advisor to the Company.”

Mr. Ramshaw has spent more than two decades as a senior executive in the resource sector. Following obtaining his Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Geology from the Royal School of Mines, Mr. Ramshaw began his career in the U.K. including time spent as a mining analyst for an independent brokerage firm in London prior to moving to Canada. More recently he served as President and CEO of Corex Gold Corp., and presided over its merger with Minera Alamos Inc. where he continues to serve as President. Mr. Ramshaw also acts as an independent director of Great Bear Resources.

Garrett Ainsworth also commented: “With the acquisition of the Tomtebo Property, upon and subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, in a new jurisdiction we are growing the team, and I know that Doug’s expertise and experience in the mining sector will be an asset for District. Doug is well-known and respected in the market, and he will be an asset for the Company in achieving our long-term strategic goals.”

