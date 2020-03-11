Neo Lithium Produces Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate at its Pilot Plant

Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate at 99.535% purity was produced consistent with the process described in the PFS

Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate at 99.599% purity was also produced using an improved process, which may decrease operational and capital costs while minimizing reagent, water and power consumption

TORONTO, March 11, 2020 - Neo Lithium Corp. ("Neo Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV:NLC; OTCQX:NTTHF; FSE:NE2) is pleased to announce that battery grade lithium carbonate has been produced at its pilot plant in Fiambalá using concentrated brine from its wholly-owned Tres Quebradas lithium project ("3Q Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

The brine was extracted from the high-grade zone located in the northern zone of the 3Q project and then evaporated at the Company's industrial scale ponds (http://www.neolithium.ca/project/default.aspx#section=pictures) at the same location under similar conditions as production scale. No chemical reagents were added to the brine other than minor amounts of hydrochloric acid (HCl) for pH control at the final stage of evaporation. The concentrated brine was then transported by truck to the pilot plant in Fiambalá, which is located 160 km from the 3Q Project.

Two different processes were tested to produce battery grade lithium carbonate at the pilot plant.

The First Process was as described in the Technical Report "Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) - 3Q Project NI 43-101 Report Catamarca, Argentina" filed on May 8th, 2019 using solvent extraction phase (SX-B) for Boron removal, a sulfation phase for calcium removal using Sodium Sulfate and a liming and carbonation phase to remove magnesium and any remaining calcium. The lithium carbonate process is then completed with 3 stages of soda ash carbonation, washing and drying. See pictures of the operation at http://www.neolithium.ca/project/default.aspx#section=pictures

The result of the process above, produced lithium carbonate with a purity of 99.535%. The composition of impurities in the lithium carbonate is as follows*:

SO4 Cl Mg K B Si Ca Na Insoluble Humidity % % % % % % % % % % 0.251 0.044 0.012 0.001 0.007 0.008 0.003 0.017 0.024 0.100

*Other elements undetected.

The Company also tested a Second Process to produce battery grade lithium carbonate by changing the sulfation phase for calcium removal by an acidification phase with Sodium Hydroxide. The remainder of lithium carbonate process is then completed similar to the First Process.

The results of the Second Process currently requires less volume of additives for calcium removal (only 8,000 tonnes of Sodium Hydroxide versus 40,000 tonnes of Sodium Sulfate for 20,000 tonnes per annum production of lithium carbonate). The price per tonne of Sodium Hydroxide is higher than the price per tonne of Sodium Sulfate, however Sodium Hydroxide is sourced locally, and Sodium Sulfate is imported. Transporting less volume carries decreasing transport and logistics costs. In addition, the Second Process consumes a fraction of fresh water than the First Process, making the new proposed process more environmentally conscious. Lastly, the Second Process is completed at room temperature, whereas the First Process requires 60? Celsius, implying a meaningful saving in energy consumption.

The results of the Second Process produced lithium carbonate with a purity of 99.599%, which is higher than the First Process. The composition of impurities in the lithium carbonate is as follows*:

SO4 Cl Mg K B Ca Si Na Insoluble Humidity % % % % % % % % % % 0.045 0.040 0.003 0.006 ND 0.040 0.003 0.123 0.016 0.100

*Other elements undetected.

The final economic results of the announced optimization obtained during the Second Process to produce battery grade lithium carbonate can only be confirmed once the Company finalizes it definitive feasibility study (DFS). Management believes that the improved Second Process can have significant advantages when compared to the First Process.

"We continue to improve and optimize our process with a team of outstanding chemists and technicians" stated Waldo Perez, President and CEO of Neo Lithium. "We not only proved that we can produce battery grade lithium carbonate with our known process, but also optimized and improved the purity of the lithium carbonate with a high potential to lower costs. We will continue to optimize and fine tune the process as we work towards a DFS."

Grant of Options

Neo Lithium has granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company stock options (the "Options") to purchase a total of 1,955,000 common shares at a price of $0.75 per common share. The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years and have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's current stock option plan.

Technical Information

The samples collected were delivered by Company personnel to Andesmar Transport Company ("Andesmar") in La Rioja, in the province of Rioja. Andesmar delivered the samples by truck to ASL, an ISO 9001-2008-certified laboratory in Mendoza, Argentina. ASL used the following analytical methodologies: ICP-OES (inductively-coupled plasma-optical (atomic) emission spectrometry) to quantify boron, barium, calcium, lithium, magnesium, manganese, and potassium; an argentometric method to assay for chloride; a gravimetric method to analyze for sulfate; a volumetric analysis (acid/base titration) for the evaluation of alkalinity (as CaCO3); a gravimetric method to determine density and total dissolved solids; and, a laboratory pH meter to determine pH. All analytical work is subject to a systematic and rigorous Quality Assurance-Quality Control. A reference ("standard") sample was inserted into the sample stream at a frequency of approximately 1 in 15 samples; a field blank was inserted at a frequency of approximately 1 in 15 samples; and a field duplicate sample was inserted at a frequency of approximately 1 in 15 samples.

Waldo Perez, Ph.D, P.Geo., the CEO and President of Neo Lithium Corp. is the Qualified Person who approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

About Neo Lithium Corp.

Neo Lithium Corp. has quickly become a prominent new name in lithium brine exploration by virtue of its high quality 3Q Project and experienced team. Already well capitalized, Neo Lithium is rapidly advancing its recently discovered 3Q Project - a unique high-grade lithium brine lake and salar complex in Latin America's "Lithium Triangle".

The 3Q Project is in Catamarca Province, the largest lithium producing area in Argentina. The project covers approximately 35,000 ha and the salar complex within this area is approximately 16,000 ha.

The technical team that has discovered the 3Q Project characterized this unique salar as one of the most experienced in lithium salars. For example, this team discovered and led the technical work, including resource definition and full feasibility study, that established the Cauchari lithium salar as one of the largest lithium brine resources in the world.

Additional information regarding Neo Lithium Corp. is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and at its website at www.neolithium.ca, including various pictures of ongoing work at the project.

