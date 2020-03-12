Advantage Lithium Announces Director Resignation

TSX Venture Exchange Symbol: AAL

VANCOUVER, March 11, 2020 - Advantage Lithium Corp. (the "Company" or "Advantage" (TSX Venture: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) announces the resignation of Mr. David Sidoo as a director of the Company. Mr. Sidoo was a founding shareholder of the Company and has played a key role in the acquisition and development of its Argentine lithium properties. Mr. Sidoo is resigning to focus his time on personal matters.

The Company thanks Mr. Sidoo for his extensive service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Advantage

Advantage Lithium Corp. is focused on its 75% owned Cauchari lithium project, located in Jujuy Province, Argentina. The Company also owns 100% interest in additional and prospective lithium exploration properties in Argentina: Antofalla, Incahuasi, and Guayatayoc. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AAL) and the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. (OTCQX: AVLIF).

