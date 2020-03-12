Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd Announces Sale of Investments Proceeds Exceed CDN$2.0 Million

Vancouver, March 12, 2020 - Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. ("Cariboo Rose" or the "Company") (TSXV:CRB) announces that during the first two months of 2020 the Company has received CDN$2.0 million from the sale of investments. The Company still holds marketable securities valued at $225,000 as of February 29, 2020.
About Cariboo Rose Resources Limited
Cariboo Rose is a well-funded project generating mineral exploration company with seven precious and base metal exploration projects in BC. Project generation is achieved by tapping management's long history of conducting mineral exploration in Western North America and often leveraging its early stage work through third party options and subsequent joint ventures.
Cariboo Rose trades on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol "CRB". For more information please visit Cariboo Rose's website at www.cariboorose.com.
