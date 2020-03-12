View from the C-Suite: Trevor Walker, Chief Executive Officer, Frontier Lithium Inc., tells his company's story. Filmed on March 2, 2020

TORONTO, March 12, 2020 -

https://youtu.be/yCa1k2oGAZw

About Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL)

Frontier Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario. The company's PAK Lithium Project contains North America's highest concentration of rare low-iron spodumene. Frontier Lithium's objective is to firstly build a Phase I concentrator in order to demonstrate the PAK Lithium Deposits' potential to produce up to 2,000 tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") of premium spodumene concentrates for glass producers.

Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company.

