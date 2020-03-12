Menü Artikel
View from the C-Suite: Trevor Walker, Chief Executive Officer, Frontier Lithium Inc., tells his company's story. Filmed on March 2, 2020

12.03.2020  |  CNW

TORONTO, March 12, 2020 -

https://youtu.be/yCa1k2oGAZw

The View from the C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View from the C-Suite videos visit www.tmxmoney.com/en/news/csuite.html)

About Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL)

Frontier Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company with the largest land position in the Electric Avenue, an emerging premium lithium mineral district located in the Canadian Shield of northwestern Ontario. The company's PAK Lithium Project contains North America's highest concentration of rare low-iron spodumene. Frontier Lithium's objective is to firstly build a Phase I concentrator in order to demonstrate the PAK Lithium Deposits' potential to produce up to 2,000 tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") of premium spodumene concentrates for glass producers.

Frontier maintains a tight share structure with management ownership exceeding 30% of the Company.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited


