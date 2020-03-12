Gran Colombia Reports February 2020 Gold Production; Announces Details For The Forthcoming Fourth Quarter And Year End 2019 Results Webcast

TORONTO, March 12, 2020 - Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that gold production from the Segovia and Marmato Operations totalled 18,674 ounces in February, bringing the total for the first two months of 2020 to 37,175 ounces.

Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of Gran Colombia, commenting on the Company’s latest production results, said, “Our mines are continuing to perform as expected and we remain on track with our production guidance for 2020. Segovia’s production matched the previous month even though February is a couple of days shorter and the plant was shut down for 52 hours for scheduled maintenance. With the replacement of two aging crushers in March, Segovia is expected to see an increase in daily processing rates. At Marmato, the mine optimization and mine design for the transition zone levels 21 and 22 as well as the operational adjustments and incorporation of new mining equipment are all in process. These actions are expected to lead to improvements in Marmato’s head grade and monthly gold production in the coming months.”

The Segovia Operations produced 16,548 ounces of gold in February, bringing the total production for the first two months of 2020 to 33,413 ounces. Segovia produced a total of 35,416 ounces in the first two months last year benefitting from material sourced from some very high grade stopes at the Providencia mine. Gran Colombia processed an average of 1,269 tonnes per day (“tpd”) in February at its Segovia Operations with an average head grade of 15.5 g/t, up from 14.5 g/t last month. The high grade material from Providencia had boosted Segovia’s head grade in February 2019 to 21.4 g/t while Segovia’s average head grade for all of 2019 was 16.4 g/t. The Company expects that its annual gold production at Segovia for 2020 will range between 200,000 and 220,000 ounces with head grades expected to average approximately 14 g/t (+/- 5%) over the course of the year as it opens additional new areas within its existing three mines and commences production from its Carla mine late in the third quarter of 2020.

At the Marmato Operations, now owned by Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC), the plant processed an average of 1,133 tpd at an average grade of 2.3 g/t resulting in gold production of 2,126 ounces in February. With total gold production for the first two months of 2020 of 3,762 ounces, the Marmato Operations remain on track to produce a total of between 32,000 and 37,000 ounces of gold this year. Gran Colombia owns approximately 73% of Caldas Gold.

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results Webcast

Gran Colombia also announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 after market close on Monday, March 30, 2020 and will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Webcast and call-in details are as follows:

Live Event link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hvowr2pv International: 1 (514) 841-2157 North America Toll Free: 1 (866) 215-5508 Colombia Toll Free: 01 800 9 156 924 Conference ID: 49466343

A replay of the webcast will be available at www.grancolombiagold.com from Tuesday, March 31, 2020 until Thursday, April 30, 2020.

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer with its primary focus in Colombia where it is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its high-grade Segovia Operations. Gran Colombia owns approximately 73% of Caldas Gold Corp., a Canadian mining company currently advancing a prefeasibility study for a major expansion and modernization of its underground mining operations at its Marmato Project in Colombia. Gran Colombia’s project pipeline includes its Zancudo Project in Colombia together with an approximately 21% equity interest in Gold X Mining Corp. (TSXV: GLDX) (Guyana – Toroparu) and an approximately 20% equity interest in Western Atlas Resources Inc. (“Western Atlas”) (TSX-V: WA) (Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

