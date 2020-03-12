Canada Cobalt AGM Results

COQUITLAM, March 12, 2020 - Canada Cobalt Works Inc. (TSX.V: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Cobalt") announces that the Annual General Meeting was held today, Thursday March 12, 2020 and is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved with over 99% voting in favour in all categories. Resolutions passed are listed below.

The following individuals were re-elected Directors of the Company: Frank J. Basa, Jacques Monette, Dianne Tookenay, Robert Setter and Marc Bamber.



McGovern, Hurley, Cunningham, Chartered Accountants, were re-appointed as Company auditors.



Adoption of the Company's 10% rolling share option plan was ratified and approved.

The Board of Directors appointed the following officers of the Company for the ensuing year:

Frank J. Basa: President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas P. Devlin: Chief Financial Officer Tina Whyte: Secretary

Frank J. Basa, Jacques F. Monette and Robert Setter were re-appointed as members of the Audit Committee for the upcoming year.

