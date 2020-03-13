CORRECTION - Teck Announces 33% Carbon Reduction Target and Updated Sustainability Strategy

VANCOUVER, March 13, 2020 - In a release issued under the same headline on Thursday, March 12th by Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK), please note that in the Climate Change section of the table, the third bullet should have read "Procure 50% of our electricity demands in Chile from clean energy by 2025 and 100% by 2030". The corrected release follows:

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck”) today announced a target to reduce carbon intensity by 33% by 2030 as part of its new sustainability strategy and goals. This builds on the Teck’s previously announced commitment to be carbon neutral across all its operations and activities by 2050.



“At Teck, we are always challenging ourselves to improve sustainability performance, so we can be sure we are providing the mining products needed for a cleaner future in the most responsible way possible,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “We have set ambitious new goals for carbon reduction, water stewardship, health and safety, and other areas because we believe that a better world is made possible through better mining.”

Teck’s sustainability strategy has been updated with new long-term strategic priorities, supported by short-term milestone goals. Highlights include:

Topic Goals

Climate Change Be a carbon neutral operator by 2050

Reduce the carbon intensity of our operations by 33% by 2030

Procure 50% of our electricity demands in Chile from clean energy by 2025 and 100% by 2030

Accelerate the adoption of zero-emissions alternatives for transportation by displacing the equivalent of 1,000 internal combustion engine vehicles by 2025

Water Transition to seawater or low-quality water sources for all operations in water-scarce regions by 2040

Implement innovative water management and water treatment solutions to protect water quality downstream of all our operations

Tailings Preferentially consider milling and tailings technologies that use less water for both new mines and any mine life extensions at existing mines

Responsible Production Work towards disposing zero industrial waste by 2040

By 2025, develop and implement a responsible producer program and “product passport” that is traceable through the value chain

Biodiversity & Reclamation

By 2025, all operating sites have and are implementing plans to secure net-positive impact on biodiversity

Health & Safety Eliminate fatalities, serious injuries and occupational disease

Our People Increase the percentage of women working at Teck, including women in leadership positions, and advance inclusion and diversity initiatives across the company by 2025

Communities & Indigenous Peoples Achieve greater representation of Indigenous Peoples across our business by 2025 by increasing employment and procurement through business development, capacity-building, education and training opportunities

We will report progress against these and other goals as part of our annual reporting.

“We established our first sustainability strategy and goals a decade ago and are proud of our progress to date,” said Marcia Smith, Senior Vice President, Sustainability and External Affairs. “We know there is more work to do, and our updated strategy and new milestone goals provide us with a clear roadmap to advance our work to protect the environment, collaborate with communities and governments, and foster a workforce that is respectful, safe, inclusive and diverse.”

Teck also released the 2019 Sustainability Report today, detailing our sustainability performance including:



Reduced annual greenhouse gas emissions by 297,000 tonnes of CO 2 e since 2011, the equivalent of taking 90,500 cars off the road

e since 2011, the equivalent of taking 90,500 cars off the road Released 2019 Portfolio Resilience in the Face of Climate Change report aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD)

Focused on strengthening diversity, with women now comprising 20% of our total workforce, a 43% increase since 2015. One in every three new hires at Teck in 2019 were women

$225 million spent with Indigenous-owned businesses in 2019

Recycled and reused water an average of 3 times at our mining operations

Reduced Lost-Time Injury Frequency by 18% and High-Potential Incident Frequency by 16% compared to 2018

In 2019, Teck was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the 10th consecutive year and was the top-ranked mining company on both the World and North American Index for DJSI. Teck is also one of the top ranked mining companies by Sustainalytics and MSCI.

Teck was included in the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations list by Corporate Knights and was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for 2019.



Teck’s 2019 Sustainability Report and Annual Report are available on the Teck website. Other reports available from Teck include its Economic Contribution Report and Portfolio Resilience in the Face of Climate Change Report, available on our Disclosure Portal.

