Cyprium Metals Limited: Hollandaire Drilling Results and Continuing Programmes

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) advises that a Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling programme at the Hollandaire prospect was completed during February 2020, as detailed in Figure 2, Table 1 and Appendix 1*.The drilling has identified further mineralisation at depth and on the western margins of both the east and west structures, including the following intersections:- 1.0m @ 1.04% Cu in drill hole 19HORC031 with 0.16 g/t Au and 5.50 g/t Ag from 156m- 1.0m @ 1.42% Cu in drill hole 19HORC035 with 0.19 g/t Au and 7.50 g/t Ag from 161m- 1.0m @ 1.52% Cu in drill hole 19HORC035 with 0.14 g/t Au and 6.50 g/t Ag from 164m- 1.0m @ 1.26% Cu in drill hole 19HORC036 with 0.17 g/t Au and 6.50 g/t Ag from 151m- 1.0m @ 1.79% Cu in drill hole 19HORC038 with 0.24 g/t Au and 6.00 g/t Ag from 116m- 3.0m @ 0.64% Cu in drill hole 20HORC010 with 0.10 g/t Au and 1.08 g/t Ag from 283mThese results were returned outside of the currently identified mineralisation and demonstrate the potential for further mineralisation at Hollandaire. Follow up drilling is planned for March 2020 as detailed in Figure 3*.Earn-in and Joint VenturePursuant to an agreement between a wholly owned subsidiary of CYM and Musgrave Minerals Ltd. (ASX: MGV), an option has been granted by Musgrave Minerals Ltd. to earn-in and joint venture for an 80% interest in the non-gold rights over the tenements at the Cue Copper Project (CYM ASX Release 25 March 2019).*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3EGXEZK3





Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders.





Cyprium Metals Ltd.





WWW: www.cypriummetals.com