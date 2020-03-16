VanadiumCorp Intercepts 0.66% V(2)O(5) over 29.4 Metres at Lac Doré, Québec

VANCOUVER, March 16, 2020 - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: "VRB") ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the drilling results for the first three holes from the Company's summer-fall 2019 infill and extension drilling program at its Lac Doré Vanadium property. The Lac Doré Vanadium property is located 27 km east-southeast from the city of Chibougamau, in Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory, Northern Québec. The Chibougamau area is host to several vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) deposits, including the Southwest and Armitage deposits on the adjacent Blackrock property (BlackRock Metals Inc.) and the South and North Zone deposits on the Mont Sorcier project to the North (Vanadium One Iron Corp.).

The 2019 drill program targeted the Company's Lac Doré Vanadium prospect where historical drilling and surface channel sampling conducted between 1958 and 2013 have revealed the presence within property limits of massive, semi-massive and disseminated bands of VTM mineralization along a 2 km long by 200 m wide and minimum 200 m deep corridor.

The Lac Doré Vanadium property lies on the southern flank of the Lac Doré anorthosite complex of Chibougamau and straddles the layered magmatic zone, which hosts the VTM mineralization. This layered magmatic zone has been traced by historical geophysics, drilling and mapping over a linear distance of 20 km.

Highlights:

Complete assay results received for three (3) holes out of the 35 holes drilled in 2019 (Figure 1).

All three holes intersected significant VTM mineralization.

Best intercepts include:

Hole LD-19-002 drilled at -45 o to a depth of 222 m intersected 29.4 m* grading 0.66% V 2 O 5 (from 119.9 m to 152.3 m, core-length; Table 1; Figure 2), including 9.1 m* grading 0.73% V 2 O 5 (from 122.8 to 132.8 m, core-length); Hole LD-19-022 drilled at -45 o to a depth of 282 m intersected 26.8 m* grading 0.59% V 2 O 5 (from 102.9 m to 132.5 m, core-length; Table 1; Figure 3), including 4.8 m* grading 0.73% V 2 O 5 (from 118.4 m to 123.7 m core-length; Table 1; Figure 3); Hole LD-19-24 drilled at -60 o to a depth of 240 m intersected 10.7 m* grading 0.72% V 2 O 5 (from 172.3 to 186.3 core-length; Table 1; Figure 2) and 12 m* grading 0.72 % V 2 O 5 (from 203.7 m to 219.4 m core-length; Table 1; Figure 2).

Mineralization occurs as layers of massive, semi-massive and disseminated magnetite, ranging from 20% to >50% magnetite content, based on visual estimates. V 2 O 5 :Fe 2 O 3 ratios suggest potential for high-V 2 O 5 magnetite concentrates with >1.5% V 2 O 5 , consistent with historical Davis Tube testwork results.

O :Fe O ratios suggest potential for high-V O magnetite concentrates with >1.5% V O , consistent with historical Davis Tube testwork results. Davis Tube magnetic separation testwork and assaying of concentrates have commenced on selected intervals from these three drill holes, and the results will confirm the grade of the vanadium in magnetite concentrates from each of the zones.

* True thickness. True thicknesses have been estimated by assuming a dip of the layering of 70° to the SE, and the plunge of the drill hole towards the NW (-45° for LD-19-002 and LD-19-022 or -60° for LD-19-024).

Adriaan Bakker, President and CEO of VanadiumCorp, states: "We are extremely pleased with the results of the first three drill holes on our Lac Doré Vanadium prospect. Our strategy to try to identify potential high-grade vanadium zones within the VTM-bearing stratigraphy through detailed systematic sampling is starting to pay-off with 12 intercepts grading a minimum of 0.5% V 2 O 5 over at least 5 m* identified in the first three holes, culminating in a 29.4 m* intercept grading 0.66% V 2 O 5 in hole LD-019-002. While we await the assay results for the remaining 32 holes, InnovExplo is building the drill database and geological sections needed to prepare the maiden mineral resources statement for the Lac Doré Vanadium prospect. "

Table 1: Summary of the significant intersections, with weighted average grades for V 2 O 5 , Fe 2 O 3 and TiO 2 , intersected core lengths, and estimated true thicknesses.

HOLE-ID FROM

(m) TO

(m) CORE

LENGTH

(m) ESTIMATED TRUE

THICKNESS (m) V2O5

(%) Fe2O3

(%) TiO2

(%) Zone LD-19-002 INCLUDING 10.0 20.5 10.5 9.5 0.53 55.13 12.95 P3 11.5 14.1 2.6 2.4 0.63 59.00 14.95 LD-19-002 INCLUDING AND 85.1 104.3 19.2 17.4 0.66 58.19 12.73 P2 87.0 89.7 2.7 2.4 0.74 66.15 15.23 92.0 102.5 10.5 9.5 0.75 65.34 14.20 LD-19-002 INCLUDING AND 119.9 152.3 32.5 29.4 0.66 53.18 10.57 P2 122.8 132.8 10.0 9.1 0.73 60.09 12.50 143.5 151.0 7.5 6.8 0.80 60.46 11.46 LD-19-002 INCLUDING 154.5 160.8 6.3 5.7 0.77 55.78 10.55 P2 156.5 160.8 4.3 3.9 0.84 59.63 11.35 LD-19-002 165.3 176.6 11.3 10.2 0.70 49.13 8.74 P1 LD-19-002 181.0 185.9 4.8 4.4 0.54 38.41 6.52 P1 LD-19-022 INCLUDING 42.9 60.0 17.2 15.5 0.48 52.88 12.62 P3 52.5 58.5 6.0 5.4 0.59 60.55 14.50 LD-19-022 INCLUDING AND 102.9 132.5 29.6 26.8 0.59 48.46 9.23 P2 102.9 115.0 12.1 11.0 0.66 55.21 11.50 118.4 123.7 5.4 4.8 0.73 55.86 10.52 LD-19-022 INCLUDING AND 143.5 164.9 21.4 19.4 0.45 35.05 5.39 P2 146.5 148.0 1.5 1.4 0.79 56.00 9.62 162.7 164.9 2.2 2.0 0.72 49.40 8.21 LD-19-022 173.0 185.7 12.7 11.5 0.42 33.04 4.67 P2 LD-19-022 INCLUDING 195.7 204.1 8.4 7.6 0.51 39.57 5.51 P2 201.7 203.0 1.3 1.2 0.83 56.30 8.77 LD-19-022 218.1 227.4 9.3 8.4 0.49 35.18 5.28 P1 LD-19-022 232.5 235.8 3.3 3.0 0.28 21.73 3.18 P0 LD-19-022 252.5 255.3 2.9 2.6 0.41 30.73 4.03 P0 LD-19-024 INCLUDING 25.0 36.5 11.5 8.8 0.51 52.91 11.89 P3 27.9 35.0 7.1 5.4 0.63 62.29 14.23 LD-19-024 104.0 109.0 5.1 3.9 0.73 65.65 14.88 P2 LD-19-024 113.6 117.1 3.5 2.7 0.58 53.86 11.16 P2 LD-19-024 127.0 136.9 9.9 7.6 0.62 52.49 11.27 P2 LD-19-024 151.7 157.3 5.6 4.3 0.73 58.90 12.38 P2 LD-19-024 INCLUDING 172.3 186.3 14.0 10.7 0.72 53.48 10.57 P2 182.5 185.5 3.0 2.3 0.87 63.40 12.30 LD-19-024 191.8 198.1 6.3 4.8 0.80 57.36 10.61 P2 LD-19-024 INCLUDING 203.7 219.4 15.7 12.0 0.72 51.07 9.40 P2 217.0 219.4 2.4 1.8 0.90 62.58 11.00 LD-19-024 225.2 235.2 10.0 7.7 0.48 35.89 5.72 P1

2019 exploration program

The summer-fall 2019 exploration program conducted at the Lac Doré Vanadium property was designed by the Company with the aid of mining industry consultants InnovExplo of Val-d'Or, Québec and CSA Global of Vancouver, BC. The exploration program was managed by InnovExplo of Val-d'Or, Québec under the supervision of the Table Jamésienne de Concertation Minière (TJCM) of Chibougamau, Québec.

The infill and extension drilling program was the main component of the 2019 exploration program. Thirty-five (35) holes were drilled (total: 9,196 m) within the outline of the corridor hosting banded VTM mineralization that was the focus of historic drilling, including 28 holes drilled to map the continuity of VTM mineralization between historic holes (7,642 m) and seven (7) holes drilled to twin historic holes (total: 1,554 m). The drilling was carried out by Miikan Drilling Ltd of Chibougamau.

Drill core samples (half-core) are submitted to SGS Canada Inc.'s facilities in Val d'Or and Quebec City, Quebec for preparation. The entire sample is dried as required and crushed to 75% passing 2 mm. A 1000-1500 g subsample is then split out and pulverized to 85% passing 75 ?m and ~150 g subsample taken for head assays.

Samples are then shipped to SGS Canada Inc.'s facility at Lakefield, Ontario for Whole Rock Analysis (WRA) performed by X-Ray Fluorescence spectroscopy (XRF). The SGS facilities are ISO/IEC 17025 standard certified for the methods used, and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The suite of elements analysed includes SiO 2 , Al 2 O 3 , Fe 2 O 3 , MgO, CaO, Na 2 O, K 2 O, TiO 2 , P 2 O 5 , MnO, Cr 2 O 3 , V 2 O 5 , and Loss on Ignition (LOI).

Strict QA/QC protocols designed by InnovExplo and CSA Global was implemented to ensure the assay results are relevant, reliable and in accordance with industry standards, CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practice Guidelines (CIM Exploration Guidelines, 2018) and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) disclosure requirements.

The QAQC Protocol is as follows:

Minimum 5% appropriate VTM standards to be inserted into the sample stream (i.e. 1 standard per 20 samples);

Minimum 5% blanks to be inserted into the sample stream;

All coarse rejects and pulps to be collected from the laboratory

5% of pulps to be resubmitted to SGS in later batches as duplicates with new sample numbers

5% of pulps to be submitted to an umpire laboratory

The details of the first results received from the laboratory are presented in table below (Lengths are expressed along drill core axis. The true thickness was not determined):

Hole Id From To Core

length V2O5

(%) High

Grade

interval

V2O5

(>0.6%) Grade

interval

V2O5

(>0.3%) Fe2O3

(%) High

Grade

interval

Fe2O3

(>45%) Grade

interval

Fe2O3

(>30%) TiO2

(%) High

Grade

interval

TiO2

(>9%) Grade

interval

TiO2

(>5%)

10.0 11.5 1.5 0.58

0.53 % over 56.60

55.13 % over 14.00

12.95 % over

11.5 13.0 1.5 0.61 0.63 % over 10.5 m 60.10 59.00 % over 10.5 m 14.70 14.95 % over 10.5 m

13.0 14.1 1.1 0.65 2.6 m

57.50 2.6 m

15.30 2.6 m



14.1 14.8 0.7 0.13



22.10



2.77





14.8 16.0 1.3 0.45



48.70



9.86





16.0 17.5 1.5 0.62



61.20



14.30





17.5 19.0 1.5 0.55



65.10



15.50





19.0 20.5 1.5 0.43



50.60



11.50





47.5 49.0 1.5 0.61 0.61 % / 1.5 m

59.80 59.80 % / 1.5 m

13.80 13.80 % / 1.5 m



85.1 86.0 0.9 0.62

0.66 % over 57.00

58.19 % over 12.80

12.73 % over

86.0 86.4 0.4 0.12

19.2 m 15.30

19.15 m 2.72

19.2 m

86.4 87.0 0.6 0.69



62.80



14.20





87.0 88.5 1.5 0.73 0.74 % over

66.50 66.15 % over

15.10 15.23 % over



88.5 89.7 1.2 0.75 2.7 m

65.70 2.7 m

15.40 2.7 m



89.7 91.3 1.6 0.04



11.20



1.39





91.3 92.0 0.8 0.66



58.30



13.40





92.0 93.5 1.5 0.74 0.75 % over

65.70 65.34 % over

14.50 14.20 % over



93.5 95.0 1.5 0.76 10.5 m

66.20 10.5 m

14.60 10.5 m



95.0 96.5 1.5 0.73



65.30



14.20





96.5 98.0 1.5 0.77



66.80



14.70





98.0 99.5 1.5 0.81



68.70



15.00





99.5 101.0 1.5 0.74



62.40



13.20





101.0 102.5 1.5 0.73



62.30



13.20





102.5 103.5 1.0 0.69



60.10



12.90





103.5 104.3 0.8 0.53



48.10



10.70





119.9 121.3 1.5 0.59

0.66 % over 52.10

53.18 % over 10.70

10.57 % over

121.3 122.8 1.5 0.68

32.45 m 59.40

32.45 m 12.00

32.45 m

122.8 124.3 1.5 0.73 0.73 % over

61.70 60.09 % over

12.90 12.50 % over



124.3 125.8 1.5 0.76 10.0 m

63.10 10.0 m

13.20 10.0 m



125.8 127.3 1.5 0.65



55.50



11.30





127.3 128.8 1.5 0.67



54.60



11.20





128.8 130.3 1.5 0.78



62.40



13.10





130.3 131.3 1.0 0.78



62.70



13.10





131.3 132.8 1.5 0.76



61.50



12.90





132.8 134.3 1.5 0.61



49.80



10.10





134.3 135.8 1.5 0.67



54.40



11.30





135.8 137.0 1.2 0.77



59.60



12.10





137.0 137.8 0.8 0.70



56.30



11.20





137.8 138.4 0.5 0.17



23.10



2.86





138.4 139.5 1.2 0.48



37.00



7.58





139.5 139.9 0.4 0.03



9.93



0.68



LD-19-002 139.9 140.4 0.4 0.69



53.70



10.70





140.4 141.4 1.0 0.11



15.00



1.98





141.4 141.8 0.5 0.44



37.30



7.10





141.8 142.2 0.4 0.07



13.00



1.71





142.2 143.5 1.3 0.51



40.50



8.11





143.5 145.0 1.5 0.76 0.80 % over

58.60 60.46 % over

11.50 11.46 % over



145.0 146.5 1.5 0.81 7.5 m

61.20 7.5 m

11.60 7.5 m



146.5 148.0 1.5 0.73



55.40



10.50





148.0 149.5 1.5 0.85



64.80



12.00





149.5 151.0 1.5 0.83



62.30



11.70





151.0 152.3 1.3 0.63



46.70



8.58





154.5 155.5 1.0 0.60

0.77 % over 45.70

55.78 % over 8.40

10.55 % over

155.5 156.5 1.0 0.67

6.3 m 49.30

6.3 m 9.30

6.3 m

156.5 158.0 1.5 0.79 0.84 % over

55.40 59.63 % over

10.60 11.35 % over



158.0 159.5 1.5 0.86 4.3 m

61.30 4.3 m

11.70 4.3 m



159.5 160.8 1.3 0.86



62.60



11.80





165.3 166.8 1.5 0.80 0.70 % over

57.00 49.13 % over

10.60 8.74 % over



166.8 168.3 1.5 0.79 11.3 m

55.80 11.3 m

9.96 11.3 m



168.3 169.8 1.5 0.76



50.40



9.54





169.8 170.8 1.0 0.75



53.40



9.16





170.8 171.4 0.6 0.93



64.50



11.50





171.4 172.3 0.9 0.22



17.60



2.93





172.3 173.5 1.2 0.75



52.30



9.22





173.5 174.9 1.4 0.32



24.30



4.08





174.9 175.9 1.0 0.90



61.50



10.60





175.9 176.6 0.7 0.92



64.10



10.90





181.0 182.0 1.0 0.53

0.54 % over 40.20

38.41 % over 6.23

6.52 % over

182.0 182.5 0.5 0.95

4.8 m 64.50

4.8 m 10.60

4.8 m

182.5 183.8 1.3 0.38



26.20



4.25





183.8 184.6 0.8 0.73



51.80



8.81





184.6 185.4 0.8 0.25



17.30



3.12





185.4 185.9 0.4 0.82



58.30



11.80





42.9 44.5 1.6 0.46

0.48 % over 53.10

52.88 % over 13.60

12.62 % over

44.5 45.9 1.4 0.52

17.2 m 60.20

17.2 m 14.60

17.2 m

45.9 47.5 1.6 0.42



50.30



11.70





47.5 49.0 1.5 0.49



55.60



13.50





49.0 49.6 0.6 0.04



13.70



1.04





49.6 51.0 1.5 0.44



48.70



11.70





51.0 52.5 1.5 0.39



45.80



10.30





52.5 54.0 1.5 0.52 0.59 % over

55.10 60.55 % over

13.30 14.50 % over



54.0 55.5 1.5 0.55 6.0 m

57.70 6.0 m

13.80 6.0 m



55.5 57.0 1.5 0.62



62.80



15.00





57.0 58.5 1.5 0.67



66.60



15.90





58.5 60.0 1.5 0.41



42.00



10.10





102.9 104.4 1.5 0.65 0.66 % over 0.59 % over 55.00 55.21 % over 48.46 % over 12.20 11.50 % over 9.23 % over

104.4 105.8 1.4 0.67 12.1 m 29.60 m 56.90 12.1 m 29.60 m 12.40 12.1 m 29.60 m

105.8 107.0 1.2 0.60



51.70



11.10





107.0 108.0 1.0 0.72



59.40



12.70





108.0 109.5 1.5 0.68



57.70



12.00





109.5 112.0 2.5 0.67



55.50



11.20





112.0 113.5 1.5 0.70



55.70



11.30





113.5 115.0 1.5 0.58



50.40



9.65





115.0 116.6 1.6 0.06



23.40



1.28





116.6 117.8 1.2 0.69



52.90



10.40





117.8 118.4 0.6 0.31



28.20



4.87





118.4 120.0 1.7 0.74 0.73 % over

55.40 55.86 % over

10.70 10.52 % over



120.0 121.5 1.5 0.66 5.4 m

51.90 5.4 m

9.61 5.4 m



121.5 123.7 2.2 0.77



58.90



11.00





123.7 124.8 1.1 0.36



27.70



5.39





124.8 125.8 1.0 0.42



32.40



5.82





125.8 127.5 1.7 0.54



43.50



7.37





127.5 129.0 1.5 0.62



48.10



8.31





129.0 130.0 1.0 0.54



44.10



7.35





130.0 130.9 0.9 0.04



12.70



1.13





130.9 132.5 1.6 0.72 0.72 % / 1.6 m

54.90 54.90 % / 1.6 m

9.86 9.86 % / 1.6 m



143.5 145.0 1.5 0.42

0.45 % over 35.10

35.05 % over 5.26

5.39 % over

145.0 146.5 1.5 0.48

21.4 m 39.90

21.4 m 6.04

21.4 m

146.5 148.0 1.5 0.79 0.79 % / 1.5 m

56.00 56.00 % / 1.5 m

9.62 9.62 % / 1.5 m



148.0 149.5 1.5 0.36



30.20



4.25





149.5 151.0 1.5 0.36



30.60



4.31





151.0 152.5 1.5 0.57



43.40



6.99





152.5 154.0 1.5 0.48



36.70



5.71





154.0 155.5 1.5 0.33



27.30



3.80





155.5 158.0 2.5 0.35



28.70



4.32





158.0 159.5 1.5 0.48



36.40



5.42





159.5 161.0 1.5 0.25



21.30



3.01





161.0 162.7 1.7 0.24



20.20



2.86





162.7 164.9 2.2 0.72 0.72 % / 2.2 m

49.40 49.40 % / 2.2 m

8.21 8.21 % / 2.2 m



173.0 174.5 1.5 0.46

0.42 % over 34.60

33.04 % over 5.35

4.67 % over

174.5 175.8 1.3 0.74

12.7 m 53.10

12.7 m 8.33

12.7 m

175.8 177.3 1.5 0.30



22.40



3.28





177.3 180.0 2.7 0.40



33.70



4.44





180.0 181.5 1.5 0.38



33.70



4.23





181.5 183.8 2.3 0.39



33.90



4.33





183.8 185.7 1.9 0.33



24.00



3.78





195.7 197.0 1.3 0.35

0.51 % over 29.80

39.57 % over 3.71

5.51 % over LD-19-022 197.0 199.2 2.2 0.65

8.4 m 47.70

8.4 m 7.06

8.4 m

199.2 200.5 1.3 0.26



23.70



2.80





200.5 201.7 1.2 0.29



27.70



3.02





201.7 203.0 1.3 0.83 0.83 % / 1.3 m

56.30 56.30 % / 1.3 m

8.77 8.77 % / 1.3 m



203.0 204.1 1.1 0.59



46.80



6.58





218.1 219.5 1.4 0.57

0.49 % over 40.20

35.18 % over 6.18

5.28 % over

219.5 221.0 1.5 0.62

9.3 m 43.70

9.3 m 6.66

9.3 m

221.0 222.5 1.5 0.49



34.00



5.10





222.5 223.2 0.7 0.75



52.20



7.87





223.2 224.2 1.0 0.23



17.80



2.46





224.2 225.0 0.8 0.70



48.00



7.25





225.0 226.2 1.2 0.16



14.00



1.93





226.2 227.4 1.2 0.52



37.30



5.57





232.5 234.0 1.5 0.38

0.28 % over 28.50

21.73 % over 4.24

3.18 % over

234.0 235.3 1.3 0.13

3.3 m 10.90

3.3 m 1.51

3.3 m

235.3 235.8 0.5 0.39



29.60



4.37





252.5 254.0 1.6 0.32

0.41 % over 28.40

30.73 % over 3.25

4.03 % over

254.0 255.3 1.3 0.51

2.9 m 33.50

2.9 m 4.97

2.9 m

25.0 26.0 1.0 0.46

0.51 % over 48.30

52.91 % over 11.20

11.89 % over

26.0 26.7 0.7 0.36

11.5 m 35.50

11.5 m 8.78

11.5 m

26.7 27.2 0.5 0.04



13.20



1.02





27.2 27.9 0.7 0.21



26.70



5.00





27.9 29.4 1.5 0.63 0.63 % over

62.20 62.29 % over

14.80 14.23 % over



29.4 30.9 1.5 0.50 7.1 m

54.60 7.1 m

11.40 7.1 m



30.9 32.4 1.5 0.69



66.10



15.20





32.4 33.9 1.5 0.70



65.30



15.10





33.9 35.0 1.1 0.66



63.60



14.80





35.0 36.5 1.5 0.33



45.20



9.53





104.0 105.0 1.1 0.73 0.73 % over

66.00 65.65 % over

15.20 14.88 % over



105.0 106.5 1.5 0.73 5.1 m

66.30 5.1 m

15.20 5.1 m



106.5 108.0 1.5 0.73



65.60



14.80





108.0 109.0 1.0 0.72



64.40



14.20





113.6 115.0 1.4 0.48

0.58 % over 46.30 53.86 % over

9.32 11.16 % over



115.0 116.0 1.0 0.66

3.5 m 59.90 3.5 m

12.60 3.5 m



116.0 117.1 1.1 0.64



58.00



12.20





127.0 128.0 1.0 0.71 0.62 % over

54.80 52.49 % over

12.70 11.27 % over



128.0 129.0 1.0 0.77 9.9 m

64.90 9.9 m

13.60 9.9 m



129.0 130.0 1.0 0.49



42.60



8.63





130.0 131.0 1.0 0.63



54.90



11.40





131.0 131.6 0.6 0.62



53.00



11.20





131.6 133.0 1.4 0.64



54.10



11.70





133.0 134.5 1.5 0.66



56.50



12.30





134.5 135.7 1.2 0.60



51.70



11.60





135.7 136.1 0.4 0.10



15.40



2.09





136.1 136.9 0.8 0.60



52.40



11.20





151.7 153.0 1.3 0.73 0.73 % over

60.10 58.90 % over

12.80 12.38 % over



153.0 154.5 1.5 0.68 5.6 m

55.60 5.6 m

11.50 5.6 m



154.5 156.0 1.5 0.76



59.70



12.60





156.0 157.3 1.3 0.76



60.60



12.70





172.3 173.1 0.8 0.54

0.72 % over 41.70

53.48 % over 8.32

10.57 % over

173.1 174.0 0.9 0.21

14.0 m 17.50

14.0 m 3.18

14.0 m LD-19-024 174.0 175.0 1.0 0.43



33.70



6.71





175.0 176.5 1.5 0.81



61.60



12.10





176.5 178.0 1.5 0.75



58.70



11.80





178.0 179.5 1.5 0.78



57.50



11.60





179.5 181.0 1.5 0.78



57.20



11.40





181.0 182.5 1.5 0.73



54.30



10.80





182.5 184.0 1.5 0.84 0.87 % over

61.90 63.40 % over

12.10 12.30 % over



184.0 185.5 1.5 0.89 3.0 m

64.90 3.0 m

12.50 3.0 m



185.5 186.3 0.8 0.74



52.10



10.40





191.8 192.5 0.7 0.57 0.80 % over

42.90 57.36 % over

8.15 10.61 % over



192.5 194.0 1.5 0.85 6.3 m

59.20 6.3 m

10.90 6.3 m



194.0 195.5 1.5 0.81



57.60



10.80





195.5 197.0 1.5 0.83



60.00



11.30





197.0 198.1 1.1 0.81



60.10



10.60





203.7 205.0 1.3 0.85

0.72 % over 61.70

51.07 % over 11.40

9.04 % over

205.0 205.8 0.8 0.77

15.7 m 56.30

15.7 m 9.81

15.7 m

205.8 207.0 1.2 0.84



58.70



10.70





207.0 208.5 1.5 0.67



48.10



8.58





208.5 210.0 1.5 0.70



49.80



8.86





210.0 211.5 1.5 0.77



54.40



9.55





211.5 212.5 1.0 0.91



63.10



11.20





212.5 213.9 1.3 0.28



22.20



3.64





213.9 215.0 1.2 0.84



59.90



10.50





215.0 216.0 1.0 0.28



19.60



3.60





216.0 217.0 1.0 0.66



46.50



7.85





217.0 218.0 1.0 0.85 0.90 % over

58.50 62.58 % over

10.20 11.00 % over



218.0 219.4 1.3 0.94 2.3 m

65.60 2.3 m

11.60 2.3 m



225.2 226.5 1.3 0.47

0.48 % over 35.60

35.89 % over 5.47

5.72 % over

226.5 227.4 0.9 0.65

10.0 m 46.80

10.0 m 7.45

10.0 m

227.4 228.1 0.7 0.27



20.70



3.07





228.1 229.0 0.9 0.62



44.70



7.48





229.0 229.9 0.9 0.69



49.90



8.13





229.9 231.2 1.3 0.34



26.10



4.16





231.2 231.9 0.7 0.80



56.70



9.22





231.9 233.0 1.2 0.10



12.00



1.52





233.0 233.7 0.7 0.11



11.60



1.61





233.7 235.2 1.5 0.72



51.10



8.46





Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Carl Pelletier, B.Sc., P.Geo. (Québec) from InnovExplo, a consultant to the Company and an Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.

VanadiumCorp is an integrated technology and mining company focused on developing the exclusive supply chain for vanadium-based energy storage and emerging technologies that utilize vanadium. VanadiumCorp is focused on commercializing the most efficient and sustainable recovery method to produce vanadium with jointly developed process technology. VanadiumCorp also holds a significant vanadium-titanium-iron bearing resource base in mining friendly Quebec, Canada including the 100% owned Lac Doré Project adjacent to Blackrock Metals Inc. and the 100% owned Iron-T Project near the Glencore (Bracemac-McLeod) Matagami Copper-Zinc Mine.

On behalf of the board of VanadiumCorp:

Adriaan Bakker

President and Chief Executive Officer

