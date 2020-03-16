Gratomic Announces Leadership Changes

TORONTO, March 16, 2020 - Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GRAT) (FRANKFURT: CB81, WKN:A143MR) announces that Arno Brand has been re-appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer, replacing Sheldon Inwentash who will move from his previous positions as Executive Chairman and CEO to a member of the Board of Directors. The Board has determined that this change at the top represents the most viable plan for the completion of its processing plant in Namibia.

Further, the Company announces the appointment of Mr. Walter Luke to the Board of Directors replacing Gerry Feldman and Jakson Inwentash who have resigned to make room for Mr. Luke as well as potential new Directors over the coming weeks.

Mr. Luke is a professional project manager with over 29 years of global experience directing projects for tech giants such as Nortel, Bell Mobility, Nigeria Multilink, Australia Optus, and New Zealand Clear. Mr. Luke's successful private enterprise has taken him to over 40 countries and has brought international recognition (several Chairman's and President's awards) for his contributions to new business developments worldwide. Mr. Luke holds a project manager professional certification from the Project Management Institute.

"I welcome Mr. Luke to our family at Gratomic and thank Gerry Feldman and Jakson Inwentash for their contribution and guidance in the past" says Arno Brand.

Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene-based components for a range of mass market products. We have a Joint Venture collaborating with Perpetuus Carbon Technology, a leading European manufacturer of graphenes, to use Aukam graphite to manufacture graphene products for commercialization on an industrial scale. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

