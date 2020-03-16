Rupert Resources Reports Initial Results From Hirvi Satellite Target Including Down Hole Drill Intersections of 1.4 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 38m From 52m and 1.3g/t Au Over 53m From 72m

Rupert Resources Ltd. (“Rupert” or “the Company”) reports results from its Hirvi satellite project, drilled as part of its ongoing regional exploration program. The Hirvi Project is a known gold occurrence with limited historical drilling located in close proximity to the two permitted mills in the region - 53km north west of Rupert’s Pahtavaara mine and 19km south of the Kittilä mine operated by Agnico Eagle Mines (see figure 1).

Figure 1. The Hirvi Project is a known gold occurrence with limited historical drilling located in close proximity to the two permitted mills in the region - 53km north west of Rupert’s Pahtavaara mine and 19km south of the Kittilä mine operated by Agnico Eagle Mines (Photo: Business Wire)

Highlights

Hole 119202 intersected 1.4g/t Au over 38.0m supporting broad, structurally controlled quartz-sulphide mineralisation in historic RC drilling.

Hole 119202 also intersected a parallel, near-surface zone of mineralisation grading 2.2g/t Au over 4m from 15m. This zone was supported by 1.5g/t Au over 7.0m from 58.0m in hole 119204.

Hole 119209 extended the central mineralized zone to 100m vertical depth with 1.3g/t Au over 53.0m from 72m and hole 119205 intersected mineralisation at 160m vertical depth in the southern extent

Strike extended from 140m in historic drilling to in excess of 300m by this program

James Withall, CEO of Rupert Resources commented “Initial results from a 1,881m program at the Hirvi target, one of seven advanced targets in Rupert’s exploration pipeline, successfully supported historic mineralisation and demonstrated potential for the wide mineralised zone at surface to extend to significant depth. This is a great result and adds to Rupert’s inventory of exploration discoveries at the Pahtavaara Project in Northern Finland. Following the $13.1 million strategic investment from Agnico Eagle Mines we are now expanding our regional exploration program to drill a further 25,000m over 2020 and further work is planned at Hirvi in the next few months to establish the potential to expand the prospect.”

Summary

Assay results from the program reported today support historical intercepts, extend the mineralised zone to depth and to the north and have provided information regarding structural controls on mineralisation. The vein-hosted Hirvi gold occurrence had been identified by Finnish Geological Survey (GTK) drilling, undertaken between 1987 and 1995, to approximately 140m strike length (NE trending) and 70m vertical depth. Historic intercepts included 1.3g/t Au over 32.9m from 56.4m in hole 194395 (adjacent to new hole 119202) and 5.5g/t Au over 15.3m from 19.3m in hole 194396.

The recent exploration drilling program by Rupert tested beneath the historic drilling and along strike to the NE and SW, after repeating the high-grade historic intercepts (see figures 2 & 3). Holes 119202 and 119204 were targeted to test the upper sections of the central part of the deposit. Both holes demonstrated the broad mineralisation seen at surface including 1.4 g/t Au over 38.0m from 52.0m in hole 119202 and 0.9 g/t Au over 20.0m in 119204. Both holes also intersected a parallel zone to the north, intersecting 2.2g/t Au over 4.4m from 15.0m and 1.5g/t Au over 7m from 58.0m in 119204.

The new drilling has also shown the vertical extension of the mineralised zone to a depth of 100m in the central part of the occurrence (hole 119209 – 1.3g/t Au over 53.0m from 72m). Hole 119205, a step out to the south, intersected mineralisation at 160m depth, 90m deeper than historic intercepts in this part of the prospect.

In the north, holes 119207 and 119208 support the continuity of the mineralised zone along strike to 140m beyond the limit of historic drilling. A follow-up ground magnetic survey indicates that the mineralised zone is possibly offset to the south which explains why it was not intercepted in holes 119203, 119210 and 119211. Further drilling will target this offset magnetic feature and continuation of known broad mineralised zone which remains open to depth and along strike to the north.

Hirvi geology

The Hirvi prospect occurs on a broadly N-S regional structural trend where it intersects the E-W trending ‘”Sirkka line”, at the southern margin of the Kittilä Group metavolcanic rocks. Gold mineralisation is hosted by variably chlorite-biotite-altered ultramafic rocks, within multi-phase stockwork of early carbonate veining, later quartz-carbonate veins and subsequent quartz-dominant (±tourmaline) veins that appear to host much of the mineralisation. Veining is controlled by structural permeability, with two deformation phases evident and the main fault zone braided and bifurcating in character. Overlapping structurally deformed zones comprise the permeable country-rock between the main faults and splays. Gold is associated with fine-grained disseminated sulphides (pyrite and minor chalcopyrite), particularly in sites of structural deformation such as boudin necks.

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports

In compliance with National Instrument 43-101, Mr. Mike Sutton, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person who supervised and approved the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

Samples are prepared by ALS Finland in Sodankylä and assayed in ALS laboratory in Ireland, Romania or Sweden. All samples are under watch from the drill site to the storage facility. Samples are assayed using fire assay method with aqua regia digest and analysis by AAS for gold. Over limit analysis for >10 ppm Au is conducted using fire assay and gravimetric finish. For multi-element assays Ultra Trace Level Method by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES is used. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication. Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted at appropriate intervals. Approximately five percent (5%) of the pulps and rejects are sent for check assaying at a second lab.

Base of till samples are prepared in ALS Sodankylä by dry-sieving method prep-41, and assayed by fire assay with ICP-AES finish for gold. Multi-elements are assayed in ALS laboratories in either of Ireland, Romania or Sweden by aqua regia with ICP-MS finish. Rupert maintains a strict chain of custody procedure to manage the handling of all samples. The Company’s QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks and standards into the sample shipments, as well as instructions for duplication.

About Rupert

Rupert is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “RUP”. The Company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill and exploration permits and concessions located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland (“Pahtavaara”). Pahtavaara has an Inferred mineral resource at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade of 4.6 Mt at a grade of 3.2 g/t Au (474 koz) (see the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report: Pahtavaara Project, Finland” with an effective date of April 16, 2018, prepared by Brian Wolfe, Principal Consultant, International Resource Solutions Pty Ltd., an independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). The Company also holds a 100% interest in two properties in Central Finland - Hirsikangas and Osikonmaki; the Gold Centre property, which consists of mineral claims located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake, Ontario; and the Surf Inlet Property in British Columbia.

Rupert Resources Ltd.

82 Richmond Street East, Suite 203, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1

Tel: +1 416-304-9004

Web: http://rupertresources.com/

APPENDIX

Table 2. Drill hole locations from Hirvi extension drilling

Hole ID Zone Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH 194395 423133 7515918 195 135.0 -45.4 101.2 194396 423188 7515921 195 180.0 -45.0 89.4 119201 423188 7515976 195 131.2 -49.7 100.9 119202 423134 7515917 196 127.2 -49.7 122.3 119203 423052 7515738 195 129.1 -51.3 152.3 119204 423109 7515949 195 130.2 -50.0 179.4 119205 423012 7515869 195 130.0 -50.0 298.7 119206 423042 7515819 195 131.3 -56.0 170.1 119207 423117 7516053 195 130.8 -51.1 250.9 119208 423197 7516053 196 129.9 -50.6 149.3 119209 423087 7515896 195 128.8 -50.8 158.2 119210 423075 7515716 196 90.6 -50.0 149.3 119211 423045 7515692 196 94.4 -66.4 149.8

Table 3. Mineralised intercepts from new drilling at Hirvi prospect

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) 194395 16.0 21.0 5.0 1.3 194395 56.4 89.3 32.9 1.3 Incl. 84.3 85.3 1.0 5.2 194396 19.3 34.6 15.3 5.5 Incl. 19.3 22.6 2.1 6.3 And 28.5 30.0 1.5 14.4 And 32.7 33.7 1.0 16.8 194396 42.3 43.3 1.0 0.5 194396 48.0 49.0 1.0 1.1 194396 56.0 57.0 1.0 0.5 194396 65.0 66.0 1.0 0.6 194396 78.0 89.4 11.4 1.0 119201 12.0 20.0 8.0 1.3 Incl. 16.0 17.0 1.0 6.1 119201 62.0 63.0 1.0 0.7 119201 68.0 69.0 1.0 0.6 119202 15.0 19.0 4.0 2.2 119202 52.0 90.0 38.0 1.4 Incl. 84.0 87.0 3.0 5.8 119202 93.0 94.2 1.2 0.9 119204 58.0 65.0 7.0 1.5 119204 69.0 69.6 0.6 2.4 119204 70.0 71.0 1.0 1.7 119204 98.0 101.0 3.0 0.8 119204 120.0 140.0 20.0 0.9 119205 200.0 204.0 4.0 0.8 119205 208.0 209.0 1.0 1.0 119206 108.0 114.0 6.0 0.5 119207 118.0 124.0 6.0 0.9 119207 138.0 144.0 6.0 1.1 119207 170.0 173.0 3.0 1.8 119207 183.5 191.0 7.5 1.0 Incl. 183.5 184.0 0.5 5.7 119207 194.0 195.0 1.0 0.7 119207 199.0 200.0 1.0 0.7 119207 209.3 210.2 0.9 0.6 119207 211.0 213.0 2.0 1.4 119208 52.0 56.0 4.0 0.7 119208 96.0 97.0 1.0 0.6 119209 72.0 125.0 53.0 1.3 119210 115.0 116.0 1.0 0.8

Notes to table: New results in bold. Reporting limits Au >0.5g/t, max 5m internal dilution. True widths cannot be determined from the information available. Holes 119203 and 119211 did not intersect significant mineralisation.

