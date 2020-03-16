Western Magnesium Announces New Vice-President & Board Change

NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 - Western Magnesium Corp. (TSXV:WMG) (Frankfurt:M1V) (OTC:MLYF) ("Western Magnesium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Sauve as Vice-President, Operations.

Mr. Sauve brings with him over 15 years of experience in the mining industry including senior positions with Teck Resources as Senior Project Engineer and Metallurgist. Based on his strong chemical engineering background, he has had extensive experience with diversified metals & mining companies, gaining valuable know how in process development and optimization; fully integrated plant systems management; hydrometallurgical research facility operation that involved testing for metal recovery; process engineering for full scale studies and project execution; as well as modeling commercial sized facilities for production.

As an innovative and versatile chemical/mine engineer, he has been recognized for his in-depth expertise in metallurgy - managing a dynamic & multifaceted hydrometallurgical research facility; shift metallurgist for an operating plant; flotation plant metallurgy; metallurgist for multi-unit operation in a continuous pilot plant; and supervision of a hydrometallurgical research plant.

In addition to being a member of APEGBC, he comes with specialized skills in lab and filed-testing protocols, METSIM, Unisim, Visual Minteq and WHMIS. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science/Chemical Engineering degree from Lakehead University and a Diploma of Applied Science/Chemical Science Technology from BCIT.

"We are pleased that Mr. Sauve has joined the Western Magnesium team. His knowledge and expertise will be beneficial in the next phase of our buildout as we move forward with the goal of magnesium metal production," said Sam Ataya, Executive President & CEO.

The company would also like to announce that Mr. Barrie Fraser has stepped down from his position as President, and from the Board of Directors. We thank Mr. Fraser for his service and time on the Board and wish him continued success going forward. Effective immediately, Mr. Sam Ataya's title will be Executive President & CEO.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and lightweight qualities. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces manufacturing and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

