Avino Responds to COVID-19 Related Market Uncertainty

VANCOUVER, March 16, 2020 - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM: TSX/NYSE American; FSE: GV6, "Avino" or "the Company") responds to the COVID-19 related market uncertainty and reports that there has been no impact on day to day operations at the Avino Mine located near Durango, Mexico.

David Wolfin, President and CEO commented, "This is a wildly unprecedented time, and we would like to ensure our shareholders, stakeholders, and entire work force that operations continue as normal as we monitor the situation daily. The mine site has restricted external visitors and we have had no one at the mine-site test positive for COVID-19. Most of our mine workers come from the local communities surrounding the property where movement of themselves and their families is limited. In addition, we have two medical doctors at site monitoring and educating our labour force and employees daily."

There have been no business restrictions in Mexico and the Company's concentrate shipments continue, with no delays. The Company has contingency plans in place to minimize the impact of any disruptions to operations and continues to monitor events as they unfold. We want to ensure all stakeholders that the Company's financial stability has not been impacted at this time, and we continue to maintain a diligent approach regarding the Company's planned capital and operating expenditures.

The financial health of the company is in good shape and able to withstand this downturn for an extended period of time.

The Company has also updated its health and safety policy at the corporate office to monitor the situation in Vancouver and to ensure the health and wellness of our employees daily.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David Wolfin"

David Wolfin

President & CEO

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.

