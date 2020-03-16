PATAGONIA EXTENDS MINA ANGELA PROPERTY OPTION AGREEMENT

VANCOUVER, March 16, 2020 - Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) announces the Company has entered into an amending agreement (the “Amending Agreement”) to amend the terms of the option agreement between the Company and Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals”) dated August 12, 2019 (the “Agreement”), pursuant to which the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the past-producing gold / silver Mina Angela property. The Mina Angela property is situated in the Somuncura Massif of southern Argentina and is comprised of 44 individual claims. It covers 200 km² and is located approximately 50 km east-southeast of Patagonia’s 100% owned Calcatreu gold project.

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, Patagonia has extended the period by which it must enter into a definitive agreement to acquire the Mina Angela property (the “Definitive Agreement”) by six months. In consideration of the granting of such option extension, Patagonia has agreed to pay Latin Metals US$100,000, US$50,000 of which is in consideration for the option extension and the balance of US$50,000 will be treated as a partial prepayment of the US$250,000 that Patagonia anticipates paying to Latin Metals on the signing of the Definitive Agreement by September 12, 2020.

About Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold Corp. is a mining and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 350 properties in several provinces of Argentina and Chile and is one of the largest landholders in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

