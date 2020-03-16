Jaguar Mining Announces Untimely Passing of its Chairman

TORONTO, March 16, 2020 - Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) is sad to announce the unexpected passing of its Chairman Rodney Lamond. Rodney was also the CEO of Jerritt Canyon Gold and a Board member of Stratabound Minerals Inc.



The Board of Directors issued the following statement: "We are shocked and greatly saddened by the passing of Rodney Lamond. He was a well-respected leader, a devoted father to his children and a good friend. The Company's directors and employees, as well as the many people he worked with and mentored over the years, mourn his loss. We extend our sympathies to his family."

Mr. Lamond served the Company from December 2015 to August 2018 as President and CEO, and later was appointed as the Chairman in December 2019. The Board of Directors has appointed Jeff Kennedy as Acting Chairman, who has been with the company since August 2019 as a Board member.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with two gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar Mine and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on care and maintenance since April 2018. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

