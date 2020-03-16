Menü Artikel
Great Panther Reschedules 2019 Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

16.03.2020  |  CNW

NYSE American: GPL
TSX: GPR

VANCOUVER, March 16, 2020 - Great Panther Mining Ltd. (NYSE American: GPL; TSX: GPR) ("Great Panther", the "Company") announces that it will reschedule its 2019 fiscal year earnings release, previously set for today after market close. The revised date relates to finalization of certain financial statement considerations and is not anticipated to extend beyond ten business days. The Company will make a further announcement in a subsequent press release to schedule the date and time of the earnings release and conference call and webcast.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther Mining Ltd. is an intermediate gold and silver mining and exploration company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL. Great Panther owns an operating gold mine in Brazil and two operating primary silver mines in Mexico. It also owns two mines on care and maintenance, one in Mexico and one in Peru.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-panther-reschedules-2019-fiscal-year-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301025138.html

SOURCE Great Panther Mining Ltd.



Contact
David Wiens, CFA, VP, Corporate Finance & Treasury, Toll free: 1 888 355 1766, Tel: +1 604 638 8955, dwiens@greatpanther.com, www.greatpanther.com
Mineninfo

Great Panther Mining Ltd.

Great Panther Mining Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0YH8Q
CA39115V1013
www.greatpanther.com
Minenprofile
