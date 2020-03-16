Athabasca Minerals Inc. Hires Tanya Finney as Director, Investor and Stakeholder Relations

CALGARY, March 16, 2020 - Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“AMI” or the “Corporation”) – TSXV:AMI announces that Ms. Tanya Finney has joined the Corporation’s leadership team as Director, Investor and Stakeholder Relations, effective March 16, 2020. Tanya will play a key role in AMI’s strategic planning and investor relations functions, as well as further developing the Corporation's stakeholder relations.



Chief Executive Officer, Robert Beekhuizen, states; “We are excited about Tanya joining AMI’s executive team. Tanya has extensive industry and business experience. In particular, Tanya’s background in investor relations and stakeholder development will help bolster AMI’s communication and shareholder strategy."

Tanya Finney on her new role, "I am thrilled to be joining the AMI team during such an exciting time with the diversification of AMI's portfolio through Athabasca Minerals, AMI RockChain and AMI Silica. I look forward to strengthening relationships with both the investment community and the communities where we operate, and to provide clear insights and updates on our progress as we focus on creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Tanya brings over 20 years of experience in sell side research and investor relations with a unique blend of experience in communications, capital markets, investor relations, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Tanya has a Bachelor of Applied Communications and a Public Relations diploma. Tanya is also a member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute.

AMI would like to thank Jan Cerny for his service at AMI and wish him success in his new role with a Private Equity firm, focused on business development in Alberta.

About Athabasca Minerals Inc. (AMI)



Athabasca Minerals Inc. (www.athabascaminerals.com) is an integrated group of companies focused on the aggregates and industrial minerals sectors, including resource development, aggregates marketing and midstream supply-logistics solutions. Business activities include aggregate production, sales and royalties from corporate-owned pits, management services of third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, and new venture development.



Athabasca Minerals Inc. is the parent company of AMI RockChain Inc. (formerly Aggregates Marketing Inc.) (www.amirockchain.com) – a midstream technology-based business using its proprietary Rockchain™ digital platform, associated Solution-Finder algorithm and QA/QC services to provide cost-effective integrated supply /delivery solutions of industrial minerals to industry, and the construction sector



It is also the parent company of AMI Silica Inc.(www.amisilica.com) – a subsidiary positioning to become a leading supplier of premium domestic in-basin sand with regional deposits in Alberta and NE British Columbia. It is the joint venture owner of the Montney In-Basin and Duvernay Basin Frac Sand Projects. Additionally, the Corporation has industrial mineral leases, such as those supporting AMI’s Richardson Quarry Project, that are strategically positioned for future development in industrial regions with historically and consistently high demand for aggregates.



For further information on AMI, please contact:

Robert Beekhuizen, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 587-525-9610 / Email: robert.beekhuizen@athabascaminerals.com

or

Tanya Finney, Director, Investor and Stakeholder Relations

Tel: 587-391-0548 / Email: tanya.finney@athabascaminerals.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.