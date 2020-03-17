MANAGING THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19

TORONTO, March 17, 2020 - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces that to date, the Company has had no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 infection at the El Limón Guajes operation in Mexico, or at the corporate office in Toronto. Production continues as per schedule, and Torex is focused on maintaining production and protecting employees by keeping the virus away from the remote operation.

Fred Stanford, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

“Social distancing and health education play a key role in our effort to protect employees and surrounding communities. At the corporate office, we have taken the pragmatic action of having employees work from home. At the operation, we have stopped international travelers from coming to site. Social distancing efforts at site are being implemented, which includes isolating delivery drivers. Aggressive cleaning of communal areas has also been ramped up. Education initiatives on infection prevention have been extended to the surrounding communities.

“To protect the business, we have sourced the predictable critical supplies needed to operate for an extended period.

“The upcoming weeks promise to be worrisome for everyone, with health and economic concerns at the forefront of those worries. The team approach, which has resulted in an ongoing safety performance of over 5.5 million hours worked without a lost time injury, will be equally applicable in doing the right things to combat the spread of this virus. Staying safe, healthy, and doing what we can to maintain economic security, will get us through these difficult times.”

Torex is actively monitoring events surrounding COVID-19 in both Mexico and Canada. The Company will follow the guidelines outlined by the governments of both countries, as well as state, provincial, and local agencies in mitigating the risks associated with COVID-19.

The Company also notes that some members of the Senior Management team have recently purchased Torex shares in the open market, including Fred Stanford, President & CEO.

