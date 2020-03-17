Sierra Metals Announces a Temporary 15-Day Suspension of Its Yauricocha Mining Operations in Accordance

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) (“Sierra Metals” or the “Company”) today announces that the Peruvian government has declared a state of emergency to contain the advancement of COVID-19, which restricts travel within the country and requires citizens to remain at home with the exception of grocery, banks and medical. As a result of this declaration, the Company has temporarily ceased mining operations at the Yauricocha Mine (the “Mine”) in Peru. The state of emergency took effect today and will last for the next 15 days. The Company continues to seek further clarity on the declaration and its impact on mining operations in Peru. Sierra Metals intends to resume normal production at the Mine when the government lifts state of emergency or sooner, if further flexibility to operate mining complexes is announced by the government in the coming days.

Igor Gonzales, President, and CEO of Sierra Metals, commented, “We take the safety of our employees very seriously and have complied with the Government's requests. We have sent 470 staff home from the Mine, while an emergency staff of 150 remain at the site. Management continues to follow the recommendations provided by the World Health Organization and Peruvian Health Authorities. We continue to monitor and seek clarity on the situation and will update shareholders and the Market further as things progress.”

The 2020 production guidance remains unchanged at this time, given that Yauricocha has been running ahead of budget since the beginning of the year, and the Company is ahead on 2020 production tonnage to date. Additionally, the Mine has approximately 37,000 tonnes of ore stockpiled at its processing mill, which represents more than 2/3 of the ore needed by the mill during the disruption period and it can recommence production very quickly. Furthermore, the Company has the operating flexibility to temporarily run the ore processing mill above the 3,150 tonne per day capacity, which should help Yauricocha recover lost ore tonnages from this stoppage.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals is a Canadian based growing polymetallic mining company with production from its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and it's Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new discoveries and still has additional brownfield exploration opportunities at all three Mines in Peru and Mexico that are within or close proximity to the existing Mines. Additionally, the Company has large land packages at all three Mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SMT” and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol “SMTS”.

