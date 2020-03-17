Pacific Ridge Appoints Vice President Exploration and Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, March 17, 2020 - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Danette Schwab as Vice President Exploration of the Company.

Ms. Schwab is a Professional Geoscientist registered in British Columbia. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree (Earth Science) from Simon Fraser University in 2001. Ms. Schwab has 18 years of experience in mining and mineral exploration and is the Chair of the Vancouver Mining Exploration Group (Vancouver MEG). Previously, she was a Senior Exploration Geologist for Brixton Metals, NovaCopper and Fronteer Gold (acquired by Newmont for $2.3B in 2011), Project Manager for Riverside Resources and Project Geologist for NovaGold and Balmoral Resources. Ms. Schwab has experience exploring for a number of deposit types, including porphyry copper-gold, Carlin-style gold, sediment-hosted copper, orogenic gold, epithermal gold and VMS.

"I am pleased to welcome Danette to our team" stated Gerry Carlson, Pacific Ridge President. "She has an excellent background in gold and copper-gold deposits as well as solid skills in exploration targeting and field operations. Her focus will be to direct the Company's exploration programs on our new Kliyul and Redton copper-gold projects."

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to various Directors and Officers to purchase 750,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.05 per share exercisable for a period of five years. The options vest immediately and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan. The options are subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pacific Ridge

Pacific Ridge has assembled a portfolio of highly prospective gold and base metal projects located in the Yukon and British Columbia, where its board and management team have a track record of success. Its holdings include the new Kliyul and Redton copper-gold porphyry projects in north-central British Columbia, the Mariposa, Eureka Dome and Gold Cap gold exploration projects in the Klondike-White Gold District, Fyre Lake Cu-Au-Co massive sulphide deposit in the Finlayson District and the Spius Cu-Mo porphyry in southern British Columbia.

The technical information contained within this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Gerald G. Carlson, Ph.D., P.Eng., President and CEO of Pacific Ridge and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 policy.

