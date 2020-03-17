Stratabound Saddened to Announce Passing of Director

Toronto, March 17, 2020 - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) ("Stratabound" or "the Company") is saddened to announce the sudden passing of Rodney Lamond, a Director on the Board. Mr. Lamond was also the President and CEO of Jerritt Canyon Gold and Chairman of Jaguar Mining Inc.

The Board of Directors stated, "We are extremely shocked and saddened by Rodney's untimely passing. He was an extremely accomplished and well-respected mining professional. He will leave behind a legacy of vision, leadership and professionalism that will be remembered in the industry. The Company will continue to strive forward with the same shared vision and example Rodney brought to our team. Our thoughts and sympathy go out to his family, friends and colleagues."

About Stratabound

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its new McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt-Gold Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource. For more information please visit the company's website at www.stratabound.ca.

