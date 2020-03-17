New Age Metals Inc. Launches AGORACOM Online Marketing and Awareness Program

Vancouver, March 17th, 2020 - New Age Metals Inc. (TSXV:NAM); (OTC:NMTLF); (FSE:P7J.F) is pleased to announce that it is implementing an online marketing and awareness program through AGORACOM.

NAM will receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise the brand awareness of NAM among small cap investors.

Chairman and CEO, Harry Barr stated; "AGORACOM has proven to be a leader in their space and we are delighted to have retained their services to expand our online presence."

Shares for Services Program

NAM intends to issue shares for services to AGORACOM in exchange for the online advertising, marketing and branding services ("Advertising Services"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and subject to regulatory approval, the Company will be issuing;

- $12,000 + HST Shares For Services upon exchange approval; - $12,000 + HST Shares For Advertising Services at end of Third Month June 10, 2020 - $12,000 + HST Shares For Advertising Services at end of Sixth Month September 10, 2020 - $12,000 + HST Shares For Advertising Services at end of Ninth Month December 10, 2020 - $12,000 + HST Shares For Advertising Services at end of Twelfth Month March 31, 2021.

The number of shares to be issued at the end of each period will be determined by using the closing price of the Shares of NAM on the TSX Venture Exchange on the first trading day following each period for which the Advertising Services were provided by AGORACOM.

The term of the Agreement is for 12 months effective immediately. The Company will issue a press release after the issuance of shares under the terms of the agreement.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online investor relations, online conferences and online branding services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 250 companies served. More than just lip service, AGORACOM is the home of more than 785K investors that visited 5.6 million times and read 52.4 million pages of information every year (Average 2008 - 2015).

AGORACOM traffic ranks within the top 0.5% of all websites around the world. These traffic results are independently tracked and verified by Google analytics. AGORACOM traffic can be attributed to its strategy of maintaining the cleanest, moderated small-cap discussion as a result of implementing the first ever Investor Controlled Stock Discussion Forums.

AGORACOM Founder, George Tsiolis, publishes the leading blog on small to mid cap investor relations. His 50 Small-Cap CEO Lessons are a must read for CEO's looking to increase their education and knowledge about online investor relations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harry Barr"

Harry G. Barr

Chairman and CEO

