Castle East Silver Discovery Prompts Proposed Name Change for Canada Cobalt

COQUITLAM, March 17, 2020 - Canada Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Cobalt") is pleased to announce that a Special Meeting ("Meeting") of its shareholders will be held May 7, 2020, in order to change the Company's name to "Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.". The CCW trading symbol will remain the same.

The name change is subject to a Special Resolution which requires the approval of at least 66% (two-thirds) of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the May 7 Meeting.

Marc T. Bamber, Canada Cobalt director, commented: "Given the growing significance of the high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, in the heart of a robust past producing primary silver camp with cobalt as an important by-product, making 'silver' part of the full company name is a necessary step. It will help put CCW on a lot more radar screens among silver-focused investors at a time when the outlook for silver couldn't be better in management's view given current levels and global developments."

Bamber added, "Concurrently, 'Canada Silver Cobalt Works' also reflects our competitive advantage in the cobalt space and the fact we are now vertically integrated with a processing facility in the town of Cobalt. The CCW stock symbol, integral to the brand, will not change. There will be a minor adjustment to the logo and a significant revamping of the web site. In addition, we're exploring the possibility of a listing on the London Stock Exchange."

About Canada Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Cobalt's flagship Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property features strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold and copper in the prolific past producing Gowganda high-grade Silver District of Northern Ontario. With underground access at Castle, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2OX for the creation of technical grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations, Canada Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a vertically integrated North American leader in cobalt extraction and recovery while it also exploits a powerful new silver-gold market cycle.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

