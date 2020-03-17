Silver Spruce to Settle Outstanding Indebtedness

BEDFORD, March 17, 2020 - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(Frankfort:S6Q1) announced today that that it has entered into debt settlement agreements with several creditors and one officer and director to settle outstanding indebtedness of $350,000. Under the terms of the debt settlement agreements 7,000,000 common shares will be issued at a deemed value of $0.05 per share.

The debt settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a well-positioned, Canadian junior exploration company pursuing the exploration and development of the Melchett Lake VMS project in Ontario, Canada, and the Pino de Plata epithermal silver/base metal/gold project located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State, Mexico. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

