Yara International ASA: proposal for share capital reduction and 2019 dividend

Oslo, 18 March 2020: Reference is made to Yara’s stock exchange release dated 7 February 2020. Yara’s Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting that the company’s share capital is reduced by NOK 7,259,680, and will propose a dividend payment of NOK 15.00 per share for 2019.



The Board of Directors will propose that the share capital of the company is reduced by NOK 7,259,680 from 463,084,482.90 to NOK 455,824,802.90 by cancellation of 2,724,026 of the company's own shares and redemption and cancellation of 1,546,374 shares owned on behalf of the Norwegian State by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, for a payment of NOK 554,886,929 with addition of interest and adjusted for dividend paid to the Norwegian State represented by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries. This amount represents the average share price paid for the buyback of own shares in the market.



Key dates for the Yara International ASA 2019 dividend:



Ex dividend NOK 15.00 as of: 08 May 2020

Record date: 11 May 2020

Dividend payment date: 18 May 2020

ADR dividend payment date: 26 May 2020





Contact



Thor Giæver, Investor Relations

Cellular: (+47) 480 75 356

E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com





