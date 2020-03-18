Endeavour Silver Implements Plans to Minimize COVID-19 Risks; Initiates Internal Review of Terronera Prefeasibility Study

VANCOUVER, March 18, 2020 - Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) advises that it has implemented plans to minimize the risks of the COVID-19 virus, both to employees and to the business. To date, there have been no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 reported at any of the Company’s work places in Canada, Mexico and Chile.



At each site, Endeavour is following government health protocols and is closely monitoring the situation with local health authorities. The Company has posted health advisories to educate employees about the COVID-19 symptoms, best practices to avoid catching the virus, and procedures to follow if symptoms are experienced.

Bradford Cooke, Endeavour CEO, commented, “During these turbulent times, we are fully committed to reducing the health risk to our employees and any potential disruptions to our business. We will continue to work proactively to protect the health of our employees, local stakeholders and our communities as we navigate the current situation.”

Endeavour has initiated the following health and business precautions:

Encouraging social distancing (minimum 2 meters) and minimizing interpersonal contacts where possible

Encouraging regular and thorough hand cleansing

Cancelled all non-essential travel in favour of video conferencing

At the head office, working from home until further notice

At the operations, extra cleaning in common and food service areas

At the operations, all workers will be screened for temperature on arrival at the gates

Any employees experiencing symptoms and or a temperature of +38*C are immediately sent home to self quarantine and report to the health authority

Back-up plans have been created for certain key jobs to ensure continuity of work

Educating contractors and suppliers similar to employees

Back-up plans if a contractor or supplier cannot perform their duties

Increasing critical supplies and spare parts inventories to minimum three months

There have been no business restrictions to date in Mexico and no disruptions to either metal sales or supply chains for the Company’s operations.



Terronera Prefeasibility Study

The Company also announces that it has received an economic summary of the updated pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Terronera silver-gold mine project in Jalisco, Mexico. Significant changes were made to the operations plan, capital and operating costs compared to the previous PFS and as a result, although still positive, the new PFS returned less robust economics compared to the prior PFS.

Endeavour’s new Director of Project Development is conducting a complete review of both studies in order to assess all assumptions and optimize the project design and economics for an internal updated prefeasibility study prior to proceeding to a full independent feasibility study. Endeavour plans to provide a further update of the Terronera Project within the next three months.

Bradford Cooke, Endeavour CEO, commented further, “The Terronera Project has the potential to become our largest, lowest cost, and longest life mine. We’re disappointed the latest draft PFS economics differ from the prior PFS economics. As a result, we have decided to reconceptualize the project using our inhouse expertise so that Terronera can become a model for our future mines.”

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

