Newmont Closes Senior Notes Offering of $1 Billion at 2.250%

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) announced today that it has received aggregate net proceeds of approximately $985 million, after deducting underwriting discounts (before expenses), upon the closing of its registered public offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.250% Senior Notes due 2030.

“The success of our one billion dollar debt offering and the positive response from bondholders is a result of the confidence in our capital discipline and the strength of our business over the long term,” said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The lower-cost capital we raised will be used to partially refinance outstanding notes coming due in 2022 and 2023, lowering our effective interest rate and extending our maturity profile.”

The Notes are senior unsecured obligations of the Company and rank equally with the Company’s existing and future unsecured senior debt and senior to the Company’s future subordinated debt. The Notes are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company’s subsidiary, Newmont USA Limited.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering, supplemented with cash from its balance sheet, as necessary, for the repurchase of (i) the Company’s outstanding 3.500% senior notes due 2022, (ii) the Company’s outstanding 3.700% notes due 2023 and (iii) outstanding 3.700% notes due 2023 issued by the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Goldcorp Inc., for up to certain aggregate maximum principal tender amounts specified in a related offer to purchase, which are accepted for purchase, and the payment of all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, and any remaining portion for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

BMO Capital Markets Corp., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from future events or results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “expect,” “believe,” “target,” “indicative,” “preliminary,” or “potential.” Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the offering. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans, including, without limitation, receipt of export approvals; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which Newmont operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve and mineralized material estimates; (viii) other planning assumptions, and (ix) the timely satisfaction of closing conditions and receipt of approvals in connection with pending divestitures.. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see Newmont’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), under the heading “Risk Factors” available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com. Newmont does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.

