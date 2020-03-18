Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Silver Elephant Mining Corp.: Name Change Complete from Prophecy Development. ELEF Commences Trading on TSX on March 19, 2020

18.03.2020  |  Accesswire
VANCOUVER, March 18, 2020 - Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX:PCY) (OTCQX:PRPCF) (Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Effective at the start of trading on March 19, 2020, Silver Elephant Mining Corp. will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the new symbol "ELEF".

The Company has made application with FINRA in the US for a symbol change (from "PRPCF") on the OTCQX and will provide an update as soon as the Company receives approval.

The Company's new CUSIP Number is CA82770L1094. No further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name and symbol change and will not need to be exchanged.

Concurrent with the name change, the Company has completed all regulatory filings under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and adopted new Notice of Articles of the Company in connection therewith. A copy of the new Articles is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.


About Prophecy

Prophecy is developing its premier Pulacayo silver project in Bolivia. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.


ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD Prophecy Development Corp.

"Michael Doolin"
Chief Executive Officer



For more information about Prophecy, please contact

Investor Relations:
+1.604.569.3661 ext. 101
ir@prophecydev.com
www.prophecydev.com



Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Prophecy Development Corp.
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
CA82770L1094
www.silverelef.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap