Robex Resources Inc. Declares The First Dividend In Its History

QUEBEC CITY, March 18, 2020 - Robex Resources Inc. (“Robex” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RBX) announces the first dividend payment in its history and declares an extraordinary dividend of $0.02 for each outstanding common share, payable on April 7, 2020.

“The decision to pay a dividend for the first time reinforces our commitment to create value for all our shareholders,” said Mr. Georges Cohen, President. He added that “this important step in Robex’s development is a direct consequence of the wise choices underpinning the growth strategy implemented for several years by our experienced and seasoned management team. It is also a demonstration of the long lasting support and commitment of our foreign and local collaborators.”

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING THE EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND

The Company’s Board of Directors authorizes and declares an extraordinary dividend of $0.02 per common share. This dividend will be paid on April 7, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2020.

