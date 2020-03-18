McEwen Mining Announces Management Change

TORONTO, March 18, 2020 - McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) today announced that Chris Stewart has left his position as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. His responsibilities will be assigned to other members of the management team.



ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also owns a large copper deposit in Argentina. McEwen’s goal is to create a profitable gold and silver producer focused in the Americas.

McEwen has approximately 400 million shares outstanding. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, owns 20% of the shares.