Guyana Goldfields Inc. Provides COVID-19 Business Update, Including Impact of Guyana Travel Restrictions

TORONTO, March 18, 2020 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX:GUY) (the "Company") announced that as a result of travel restrictions in and out of Guyana, the Company has temporarily suspended underground development at its 100% owned Aurora Gold Mine (the "Mine") located in Guyana, South America. Open pit and processing plant operations are currently unaffected and are continuing as planned.

Following the decision by the Government of Guyana to close its airports to all international air travel except for cargo flights, planes making technical stops and special authorised flights, the Company has decided to suspend underground development at the Mine. The airport closures are proposed by the Government to be for 14 days effective at midnight local time today and reflect Guyana's effort to contain the global outbreak of COVID-19.

The underground development is affected by the international travel restrictions because the Company's underground development contractor has a specialized workforce consisting mostly of expatriate personnel. In consultation with the Company, the contractor is suspending its operations and demobilizing all its on-site personnel, except for certain individuals who will remain on site temporarily to supervise the backfilling of certain open underground stopes.

"Our priority is to the health and safety of our workers," said Alan Pangbourne, Guyana Goldfields' President and CEO. "While we have no confirmed COVID-19 cases amongst our workforce, we are proactively taking steps to protect our people and our business during this global pandemic and some of the Company's expatriate staff are already working remotely. We are well prepared to keep the Aurora open pit and processing plant running as previously disclosed, and maintaining critical safety and environmental activities, notwithstanding Guyana's international travel ban."

The Company will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further updates if necessary as events unfold.

About Guyana Goldfields Inc.:

Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.

