1911 Gold Provides Corporate Update and Addresses COVID-19 Impacts

TORONTO, March 19, 2020 - 1911 Gold Corp. ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AUMB) advises that it has implemented plans to minimize, to the extent possible, the risks to it's employees, the business and the communities within which it operates from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. To date, there have been no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 reported at the Company's True North operations in Bissett, Manitoba. However, as most of the company's employees travel to the True North site from areas with confirmed cases of COVID-19, there is a foreseeable risk for such cases to occur.

In response to this rapidly evolving risk, the Company has implemented a number of initiatives in order to ensure the health and safety of all local stakeholders.

As of March 13:

Posting of health advisories at site for all personnel, providing details on preventive actions, symptoms, company protocols regarding the reporting of illness, and sources of information

Cancellation of all non-essential travel, including out-of-province operations personnel

Enhanced cleaning and sanitization of touch-surfaces in common and food service areas

Procurement of additional stocks of critical supplies, particularly operating and maintenance supplies, to reduce the impact of any future supply chain restrictions

As of March 18:

Reorganization of food service areas to adhere to best-practises regarding social distancing

Extension of shift rotations to minimize new personnel and contractors on site

Initiated screening for symptoms by on-site nursing staff

Planned for March 23:

Reduction of personnel at the True North site to minimum care and maintenance levels

Initiation of a work-from-home policy for corporate and non-essential exploration personnel

The Company believes these steps will be adequate to minimize foreseeable risks from COVID-19, but is closely monitoring the situation with local health authorities and intends to remain in compliance with Federal and Provincial guidelines, recommendations and restrictions relating to COVID-19.

Ron Clayton, 1911 Gold President and CEO, commented, "We are fully committed to minimizing the health risk to our employees, contractors, and the communities we work in. We will continue to work proactively to stay ahead of any changes in the risk to our stakeholders as we navigate the current situation. Fortunately, we have a strong balance sheet, enabling us to adapt to the volatile market created by COVID-19 and will be in a great position to recommence normal operations once this challenge is overcome."

Operational Update

The Company anticipates commencing tailings reprocessing operations late in the month of April; however, it will continue to review the COVID-19 situation and may defer start-up should further risk mitigation be required.

The Company will complete the winter 2019–2020 exploration drilling program by the end of the permitted period (March 31, 2020) as originally planned, having tested seven of nine permitted targets. Two targets could not be accessed during the 2019–2020 program due to unusually mild winter conditions and poor freeze-up, but are planned to be tested in future drilling programs. Due to potential disruptions in core logging and processing, sample shipping and assaying, the Company anticipates that the release of final results will be delayed. However the Company continues to be pleased with the drill results to date and will release the remainder of the results as soon as safely possible.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior gold producer and explorer that owns the True North mine and mill complex, and is reprocessing historic tailings on a seasonal basis. In addition to operating True North at Bissett, Manitoba, 1911 Gold holds approximately 54,000 hectares of highly prospective land within and adjacent to the Rice Lake greenstone belt. 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with potential to develop a mining district centred on its True North facility. The Company also owns the Tully project near Timmins, Ontario, and intends to focus on both organic growth opportunities and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America.

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ron Clayton

President and CEO

