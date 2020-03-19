Yorbeau Completes Geophysical Survey and Expands Property on the Beschefer Project, Quebec

MONTRÉAL, March 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) (the "Company" or "Yorbeau") is pleased to announce that a geophysical survey was completed on the Company's Beschefer property located in northwestern Quebec, approximately 140 kilometers northeast of the town of La Sarre and 190 kilometres west of Matagami. The property is easily accessible via public and forestry roads that provide access to the former Selbaie Mine located approximately 10 kilometres to the northwest (Figure 1).

During February 2020, Abitibi-Géophysique, using their OreVision technology, completed a 7.6 kilometer induced polarization (I.P) survey. The objective was to confirm and refine some I.P anomalies outlined by Billiton Canada in 1997 on the northern part of the property. The 2020 survey was designed to test the presence of chargeability anomalies close to the Brouillan pluton where the extension of B14 fault is interpreted (Figure 2). B14 fault is known for hosting gold mineralization and particularly the B14 gold zone, where highest grade intersections included: 55.63 g/t Au over 5.57 meters and 13.07 g/t Au over 8.75 meters (please refer to the Wallbridge website). The results of the I.P survey show an E-W axes with weak chargeability highs located along the B14 fault projection on Yorbeau's Beschefer property (Figure 3). Furthermore, in March 2020, six new claims were acquired in order to fully cover theses anomalies located in the northern part of the property.

Importantly, the B14 gold zone shows a relatively flat dip to the south and consequently, the extension at depth could occur on Yorbeau's Beschefer property. Yorbeau's technical team is compiling data to refine a geological model and to target areas with the best gold potential.

G. Bodnar Jr., Company president commented: "So far, the Beschefer property has been explored by Yorbeau mostly for base metals along the B26 horizon. We are excited that recent work in the region indicates an excellent potential for gold, and our focus will now be to explore potential B14 extensions on Yorbeau's claims".

Work is carried out by the personnel of Yorbeau, under the supervision of Sylvain Lépine, M.Sc, P.Geo. He is a qualified person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) and has reviewed and approved the content of this release.

Yorbeau Resources is a diversified mining exploration company with an enviable portfolio of exploration properties in Quebec. The exploration projects comprise both gold and base metal projects, and the strategic focus of the Company is on projects located in areas easily accessible and with infrastructure. The wholly-owned Rouyn Property is the Company's main gold asset and contains four known gold deposits in the 6 km long Augmitto-Astoria corridor situated on the western portion of the property. The Company signed a definitive agreement in December 2018, whereby IAMGOLD has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, where very encouraging drilling results were obtained in 2019. The base metal assets include the Scott Project, which bears important mineral resources (see the press release dated March 30, 2017) and on which a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment was recently completed.

Forward-looking statements: Except for statement of historical fact, all statements in this news release, including without limitation, regarding the prospects of the Beschefer property, future plans and objectives are forward?looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties.

