Agnico Eagle Provides Update on Nunavut Operations

TORONTO, March 19, 2020 - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE: AEM, TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or "the Company") is providing an update on its Nunavut operations following yesterday's declaration of a state of public health emergency relating to COVID-19 by the Government of Nunavut.

At the present time there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut or at any of Agnico Eagle's global operations. The Company is working to ensure the continued health of local residents in the communities in which it operates.

Senior management from Agnico Eagle are meeting today with representatives from Rankin Inlet, Baker Lake, the Kivalliq Inuit Association, the Government of Nunavut and others to review the Company's Pandemic Plan. The Company is basing its guidelines on and is following the advice of the Public Health Agency of Canada and the different provincial and territorial governments with respect to the COVID-19 virus.

As part of an effort to protect the people of Nunavut, Agnico Eagle has decided to send home its Nunavut based work force ("Nunavummiut") from the Meliadine and Meadowbank operations as well as the exploration projects for a period of four weeks. All Nunavummiut workers currently on site will be returned home and those that are currently off-site will not return. These employees will continue to receive their remuneration during this period. In addition, Agnico Eagle will be meeting with its Nunavut contractors to discuss similar measures involving their Nunavummiut workers.

"We value our relationship with the people of Nunavut and are committed to do what is best for the health, safety and well-being of all our employees and the communities", said Sean Boyd, Agnico Eagle's Chief Executive Officer. "This precautionary measure is being implemented in order to eliminate the potential risk of transmission of COVID-19 from a southern worker to a Nunavut worker, with the risk of it moving into the communities."

Agnico Eagle plans to continue operations at both Meliadine and Meadowbank with the remaining workforce. This is a rapidly evolving situation and the Company will reassess the situation on an ongoing basis.

