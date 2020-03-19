Lundin Gold COVID-19 Response

VANCOUVER, March 19, 2020 - Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: LUG, Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) announced today that it is continuing to manage and respond to the risks posed by COVID-19 in compliance with national health authority requirements and recommendations. The health and safety of the Company's employees are paramount at this time. View PDF version.

While operations are continuing at the Company's Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador, Lundin Gold is closely monitoring the potential impact on its business of the spread of COVID-19 in Ecuador and measures adopted by the Government of Ecuador ("GOE") in response to the virus. At this time, the GOE has exempted the mining industry, along with other strategic sectors, from restrictions introduced on March 17, 2020 on in-country transportation and the movement of goods and supply of services. The Company is working with key contractors to secure the supply of critical goods to Fruta del Norte and to continue the export of concentrate and doré.

Lundin Gold has closed access to Fruta del Norte to all non-essential contractors and visitors and has implemented rigorous surveillance, monitoring and response plans to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and outbreak, including health screening of all workers and enhanced disinfecting measures at site. The rotation of shift personnel has temporarily been suspended. The Company has suspended construction of the Zamora River bridge near the town of Los Encuentros and commissioning of the paste plant for the time being. There has been no material impact on production or shipment of concentrate or doré from Fruta del Norte to date as a result of COVID-19.

Lundin Gold continues to monitor and implement business continuity measures to mitigate and minimize any potential impact of the global outbreak or restrictions imposed by the GOE that may emerge on its operations, supply chain, commercial and financial activities. Lundin Gold will continue to prioritize the well-being of its employees during these difficult times.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold project in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the largest and highest-grade gold projects in the world, which is now in production.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to advancing Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

Additional Information

This information was publicly communicated on March 19, 2020 at 5:45 am Pacific Time

