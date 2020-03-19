Northern Vertex Receives Federal Permit for the Expansion of Operations for the Moss Gold Mine In Northwest Arizona

VANCOUVER, March 19, 2020 - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NEE)(OTC Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF)(the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") is pleased to announce the receipt by Golden Vertex Corp. (the company's wholly owned Arizona subsidiary) of final federal permitting approval for the Phase III expansion at the Moss Mine. In short, this permitting approval allows the Company to expand its current operations from its patented claims onto its surrounding unpatented claims on federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) managed public lands. The expansion along with our recently announced resource update (see press release dated March 17, 2020) is expected to significantly extend the life of the Moss Mine.

Mr. Kenneth Berry, President & CEO of Northern Vertex, states "We are very pleased with the Decision Record, which is a tribute to the efforts of our employees to protect the environment and ensure an efficient, sustainable operation. This decision is of considerable importance to the more than 150 employees and contractors of the Company. I thank our technical team in Arizona, the entire BLM team, and all of our respective advisors and consultants, for their tireless efforts in this process."

"Furthermore, the expansion is a very important milestone for the Company as it is expected to increase efficiencies that will significantly reduce operating costs at the mine. In addition, the expansion also allows for exploration drilling to be carried out in order to expand the current mineral resource and extend the mine life."

On March 18th, 2020, the BLM issued a Decision Record announcing the completion of the environmental review of the expansion at Moss Mine as proposed in the Company's Mine Plan of Operation (MPO) with a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI). This review of the proposed mining, processing and exploration operations by the BLM environmental specialists is required by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) whenever public lands are involved. This means that the Environmental Assessment of Moss Mine found that the Environmental Protection Measures incorporated into the Moss Mine expansion plans protect natural resources and habitat and prevent significant impacts to public land.

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. is focused on low cost gold and silver production at its 100% owned Moss Mine in NW Arizona. The Company has experience across all areas of operations, mine development, exploration, acquisitions and financing of mining projects. With operations at the flagship Moss Mine achieving commercial production the Company intends to consolidate additional producing or near-term production gold assets within the Western US. Through mergers and acquisitions Northern Vertex's corporate goal is to become a mid-tier gold producer with over 200,000 ounces of gold production annually.

