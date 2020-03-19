Hudson Provides Update on Covid-19 Response

VANCOUVER, March 19, 2020 - Hudson Resources Inc. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) – TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”; OTC “HUDRF”) owns and operates the White Mountain (Qaqortorsuaq) anorthosite mine in Greenland through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hudson Greenland A/S. Hudson Resources also holds the Sarfartoq rare earth element and niobium exploration license in Greenland.



In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hudson is implementing a revised operational plan to ensure that our employees’ health and wellbeing is the highest priority. The Company also needs to adhere to new guidelines being implemented by the Greenland Government. All employees of Hudson Resources Inc. and Hudson Greenland A/S are currently healthy, but two cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Greenland’s capital of Nuuk.

Going forward, Hudson will have 10 employees stay on site to continue with the rotary drum dryer installation and other plant and infrastructure improvement projects. This crew will stay on site for the next four weeks. All regularly scheduled weekly rotations will be cancelled for the next month with only food and parts shipments coming in. This will allow for a working quarantine on site. This schedule will stay in place until further notice.

Jim Cambon, President commented: “We appreciate our team’s cooperation and commitment in dealing with this unprecedented situation. Many of our employees will be forgoing their normal rotations and staying away from their families longer in order to ensure site activities can continue. Hudson will continue to follow the guidelines set out by the Greenland Health Authorities including travel restrictions which have recently been implemented both domestically and internationally from Greenland.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.