HAWKEYE Receives McBride Property Assay Results

VANCOUVER, March 19, 2020 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK)(Frankfurt:HGT) (ISIN: CA42016R3027; WKN: A12A61): announces that subsequent to a news release dated January 31, 2020 (news release No. 341-2020), the Company announces the receipt of all assay results from ALS Global Ltd. for the 2019 drill program at the McBride Property. Results will be released upon compilation and interpretation by HAWKEYE's qualified person (QP).

During the 2019 drill program, Hawkeye drilled a 703.17 metre deep vertical hole in an attempt to test what is known as the western anomaly, one of two chargeability highs identified on the Property in a ground-based Induced Polarization (IP) survey performed by Dias Geophysics during August and September, 2019. The other anomaly, known as the northern anomaly, was not drilled in the 2019 campaign due to the onset of severe winter conditions. It coincides with an airborne magnetic high, with a 2 km long Cu-Au geochemical trend, and with grab samples returning up to 5.18 g/t Au and 1.89% Cu.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by the McBride Property QP, Andrew Mitchell, B.Sc., P. Geo., a senior geologist with C.J. Greig & Associates and a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

