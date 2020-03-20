Jervois Mining Exploration Results, Uganda

HIGHLIGHTS

Final assay results received from drilling at Kilembe, in western Uganda, to test high-grade Cu-Au anomalies. New highlights include: 6.1m @ 2.10 g/t Au; 0.24% Cu from 101.3m - hole 20DDHS002 Including 1.0m @ 11.50 g/t Au; 1.36% Cu from 102.2m 1.0m @ 5.21 g/t Au; 0.73% Cu from 39.3m - hole 19DDHS015 8.0m @ 1.26 g/t Au; 0.15% Cu from 64.0m - hole 20DDHS001 6.0m @ 1.90 g/t Au; 0.43% Cu from 70.0m - hole 20DDHS002 Including 3.1m @ 2.72 g/t Au; 0.63% Cu from 70.9m

Latest results continue to expand prospective areas and improve understanding of mineralisation at Ugandan properties

Jervois has suspended all activity in Uganda in response to Covid-19, with no fixed date of remobilisation. Measures have been undertaken to safeguard the health and safety of our employees, contractors and local communities. Timing of restart will depend on ability to reactivate field operations in a safe and responsible manner and broader market conditions

Melbourne, March 19, 2020 - Jervois Mining Ltd. (ASX: JRV) (TSXV: JRV) (OTCQB: JRVMF) (FSE: IHS) (the "Company" or "Jervois") is pleased to report final results from 2019-20 drill programmes at its Kilembe and Bujagali area properties in western and central Uganda.

Kilembe Area Properties

Drilling at the Kilembe Area Properties represented 1,905 metres of diamond drilling across 17 holes in 2019, and another four holes in 2020, representing an additional 466 metres. Fourteen (14) drill hole results were previously reported in January 2020. Drill hole locations are shown on Figure 1 and drilling results are in Table 1, with highlights noted above.

Figure 1: Phase 1 - Kilembe Area Drilling



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5508/53630_ab498e70044b9ae2_001full.jpg

As previously reported, groundwork at the Kilembe Area Properties, including ground geophysics, soil and rock chip sampling, and prospecting have extended the strike length of mineralisation at surface to more than 6.0km, of which only 1.5km has yet been tested. Newly discovered rock chip samples include: 43.5 g/t Au; 10.1 g/t Au and 9.5 g/t Au. All surface rock chip samples from the Kilembe area are summarized in Table 2 and are shown on Figure 2.

These results continue to expand the prospective areas and improve understanding of mineralization at Ugandan properties and are currently being used to prepare future field plans.

Table 1: Kilembe Area Drilling Highlights, Au > 0.3 g/t, Ag > 10 g/t; Cu > 0.1%*

Hole ID Location

UTM WGS 1984 Dip Azimuth Depth From Depth

To Intercept Au g/t; Ag g/t; Cu %* 19DDHS013 827879_X/9484_Y -45 320 54.0m 56.0m 2.0m 1.49 g/t Au 19DDHS014 827879_X/9484_Y -65 340 31.0m 34.75m 3.75m 0.10% Cu including 31.0m 33.0m 2.0m 0.15% Cu 19DDHS015 828644_X/9557_Y -45 360 39.25m 40.25m 1.0m 5.21 g/t Au

0.73% Cu 34.5m 35.5m 1.0m 0.44 g/t Au

0.09% Cu 19DDHS016 828644_X/9557_Y -65 320 No Significant Results 19DDHS017 828644_X/9557_Y -65 300 No Significant Results 20DDHS001 828690_X/9587_Y -85 320 64.0m 72.0m 8.0m 1.26 g/t Au

0.15% Cu including 67.0m 69.75m 2.75m 2.02 g/t Au

0.16% Cu including 70.5m 71.25m 0.75m 3.66 g/t Au

0.40% Cu 20DDHS002 828690_X/9587_Y -85 300 70.0m 76.0m 6.0m 1.9 g/t Au

0.43% Cu including 70.9m 74.0m 3.1m 2.72 g/t Au

0.63% Cu 81.5m 82.5m 1.0m 1.41 g/t Au 84.75m 85.75m 1.0m 1.0 g/t Au 89.25m 90.25m 1.0m 0.78 g/t Au

0.19% Cu 101.25m 107.4m 6.15m 2.1 g/t Au

0.24% Cu Including 102.24m 103.22m 0.98m 11.5 g/t Au

1.36% Cu 20DDHS003 828515_X/9486_Y -65 360 No Significant Results 20DDHS004 827948_X/9457_Y -65 360 59.5m 59.9m 0.4m 0.15% Cu 65.3m 66.2m 0.9m 0.12 g/t Au

0.10% Cu 73.0m 74.0m 1.0m 0.3 g/t Au

* As this is an initial drilling programme true widths are currently unknown.

** Sample was analyzed by screen fire assay due to the presence of coarse visible gold.

Figure 2: Kilembe Area - Rock Chip Sample Highlights*



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5508/53630_ab498e70044b9ae2_002full.jpg

* Rock chip samples are by their nature selective and are not necessarily indicative of the general geology or the grade within the Property.

Table 2: Kilembe Area Drilling - Rock Chip Sample Highlights*

Sample Number Type of Sample Exploration Licence Cu‐Au Occurrence Rock Type g/t Au Ag ppm Co ppm Cu ppm Cu % A0302451 Rock Chip EL1736 CC Gneiss 43.5 0.8 28 1,250 0.13 A0302475 Rock Chip EL1736 CC Gneiss 10.1 0.08 66 1,720 0.17 A0302457 Rock Chip EL1736 CC Gneiss 9.55 0.8 61 410 A0302452 Rock Chip EL1736 CC Gneiss 7.87 0.6 80 4,000 0.4 A0302463 Rock Chip EL1736 CC Gneiss 7.07 0.3 18 1,590 0.16 A0302470 Rock Chip EL1736 CC Gneiss 0.76 0.5 13 227

Bujagali Properties

Drilling at Bujagali targeted the Waragi anomalies detected through earlier geochemical and geophysical programmes, which includes a large (>20km) Cu-Co anomaly. Jervois has now received all results, with drill hole locations shown on Figure 3 and highlights of new results in Table 3. Previous results were released in January, with new intersections including 11.6m @ 0.13% Cu from 159m - hole 19DDHW017. Overall, although target mineralization at Bujagali was intercepted, it was not with the consistency of width nor grade necessary to support a potentially economic resource.

Figure 3: Phase 2 - Bujagali Drilling





To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5508/53630_ab498e70044b9ae2_004full.jpg

Table 3: Bujagali Drilling Highlights, Co > 0.15%, Cu > 0.1%*

Hole ID Location

UTM WGS 1984 Dip Azimuth Depth From Depth To Intercept Cu % / Co % 19DDHW015 353599_X/98446_Y -45 180 No Significant Results 19DDHW016 352026_X/97881_Y -55 360 No Significant Results 19DDHW017 351656_X/98446_Y -55 360 159.0m 170.62m 11.62m 0.13% Cu 19DDHW018 371486_X/93240_Y -65 360 No Significant Results 19DDHW019 353612_X/98408_Y -60 180 No Significant Results

* As this is an initial drilling programme true widths are currently unknown.

Quality Assurance

All rock and soil samples are sent to ALS Chemex South Africa (Pty) Ltd, an independent and fully accredited laboratory in South Africa for analysis for gold multi-element Induction Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy. Jervois also has a regimented Quality Assurance, Quality Control program where at least 10% duplicates and blanks are inserted into each sample shipment.

On behalf of Jervois Mining Ltd.,

Bryce Crocker, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

Simon Clarke

EGM Corporate Affairs

sclarke@jervoismining.com

Cell: +1 604 551 9665

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this release that relates to Mineral Exploration is based on information compiled by David Selfe who is full time employee of the company and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Dean Besserer, P.Geol. who is the GM Exploration for the company and a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta. Both David Selfe and Dean Besserer have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. David Selfe and Dean Besserer consent to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Disclosure required for TSX-V Regulations

Qualified Person's Statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geol., the GM Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to exploration work to be undertaken in Uganda, the reliability of third-party information, and certain other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation

Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Sampling to date includes 4,622 diamond drill samples (from 53 diamond core drill holes); 23,141 soil samples; 3,259 rock samples, 26 Heavy Mineral Concentrates; 25 stream silt samples; 1,258 trench samples (rock); and, 379 trench samples (soil). All drill core was generally sampled on 1m intervals, contingent on geology and core recovery: Core was collected directly from the core barrel into core boxes, and Core samples were split in half, with the top half of the core analysed and other half retained as reference core in the tray. Core trays were clearly labelled with the hole number, tray number and metre intervals marked. Bottom-of-hole orientation line was marked prior to geological logging and sampling. Soil samples (B Horizon) are collected using a pick and spade to dig small pits which are filled back in after the sample is collected. The samples are collected in 4x6' kraft bags and closed/sealed with a zip tie. All sample information is recorded on hand-held devices utilizing the Fulcrum App. ALS Sample tag books are utilized for sample identifiers which are scanned and/or entered manually. The sample identifier is written on the bag and a tag is placed in the bag. Sample and site photos are recorded at every site. Devices are downloaded daily are all information is stored to the cloud. Rock samples (typically grab samples) are collected using a rock hammer. The samples are selective and are not necessarily indicative of mineralization. The samples are collected in 12x20 plastic ore bags and closed/sealed with a zip tie. All sample information is recorded on hand-held devices utilizing the Fulcrum App. ALS Sample tag books are utilized for sample identifiers which are scanned and/or entered manually. The sample identifier is written on the bag and a tag is placed in the bag. Sample and site photos are recorded at every site. Devices are downloaded daily are all information is stored to the cloud. Samples were cut along the orientation line before being correctly placed back into the tray. The half-core was sampled, ensuring that the same side is consistently sampled, and placed into sample bags labelled with the assigned sample number. Orientation lines are determined using a Reflex ACTIII orientation tool. Downhole measurements are recorded using a Reflex EZ-Gyro Kit at multiple intervals down each hole and always at the end of every hole. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Field sampling followed Jervois protocols including industry standard quality control procedures. All samples were sent to ALS Chemex South Africa (Pty) Ltd., an independent and fully accredited laboratory in South Africa ("ALS") for analysis for gold multi-element Induction Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy ("ICP"). Jervois also has a regimented Quality Assurance, Quality Control ("QA/QC") programme where at least 10% duplicates and blanks are inserted into each sample shipment. Sample representativity is ensured by:

Diamond Core: For all drilling core was halved for sub‐sampling with a diamond saw. Sample intervals range from 0.1 to 2 m in length, with majority of samples assayed over 1 m intervals. Rock grab samples are by their nature selective and are not necessarily indicative of the general geology of the property. Handheld XRF instruments were used to spot check rock grab and/or drill core for mineralization, however those results were not relied on. All sample results reported on are from ALS Chemex South Africa (Pty) Ltd. Some Drill holes were lined with PVC piping and in most holes, downhole Electromagnetics were completed after drilling was complete. All of the drilling was diamond drill core (HQ/NQ). Typically, drill core was sampled on nominal 1m half core samples. All sample analyses were completed at ALS Chemex South Africa (Pty) Ltd. and/or ALS Chemex Vancouver, Canada. ALS is a global independent laboratory which is ISO accredited. Samples are received at the laboratory: Bar codes are scanned and logged; samples are weighed and dried; samples are crushed and pulverized (-180 mesh soils; -75microns rocks) then riffle split; all samples are analyzed for 35 elements using ICP-AES and gold using 30 gram fire assay for soils and 50 gram Fire assay for rocks, both with an AA finish. Any samples with over-limits specific to base metals or gold are re-analyzed. Samples with visible gold were check analysed by using a screen fire-assay method. Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). HQ casing/coring within saprolite yet the majority of the core was NQ Holes were generally angled from 45 to 90 degrees at varying azimuths. Reflex Orientation tool was used for structural orientations, and depths varied from 8.85m to 418.8m. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. All holes are teched and all intervals are measured for recovery and RQD's are calculated. Recovery % recorded in the geotechnical records as equivalent to the length of core recovered, as a percentage of the drill run. Excellent recoveries were obtained from Diamond drilling. There is no bias noted between sample recovery and grade. Excellent recoveries were obtained from Diamond drilling. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Diamond drilling: Drill core is photographed and logged prior to sampling; Core has been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail appropriate to support mineral resource estimation and mining studies. Logging has been conducted both qualitatively and quantitatively; full description of lithologies, alteration and comments are noted, as well as percentage estimates on veining and sulphides. In total, 9,135m of diamond drill core have been completed. All drill holes are logged in their entirety. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Core was half-cut lengthwise using a diamond saw along the orientation line. The half-core was sampled, generally on metre intervals. Samples are received at the laboratory: Bar codes are scanned and logged; samples are weighed and dried; samples are crushed and pulverized (-75microns rocks) then riffle split; all samples are analyzed for 35 elements using ICP-AES and gold using 50 gram Fire assay with an AA finish. Any samples with over-limits specific to base metals or gold are re-analyzed. For core sampling the same side is consistently sampled, half-core with the bottom of hole line is retained in the tray. The assay sub- sample is placed into sample bags labelled with the assigned sample number. One in 20 samples is duplicated where the core is quartered and a quarter cut sample is analysed as a duplicate. The remaining quarter samples is retained in the tray. Sample sizes of 2-3 kg are appropriate for the grain size of material. The sample preparation technique and sample sizes are considered appropriate to the material being sampled. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. The ICP-AES and Fire Assay (50 gram) are considered total and are high quality. Jervois has a regimented Quality Control protocol which has consisted of systematic submission of blanks and duplicates in addition to those conducted at the laboratory. Precision levels for all blank and duplicate samples fell within acceptable ranges. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. The use of twinned holes. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Since no economic intersections have been reported, independent verification has not yet been necessary. No holes have been twinned. Data is collected using a customized version of the Fulcrum app. The data is backed up systematically on and off site as well as on the cloud. As well, data is recorded using a master Microsoft Office Excel spreadsheet and all location and assay data are compiled in a Microsoft Office Access database. All data below detection limit have been entered as zero. Samples received damaged at the laboratory, or with insufficient sample weight for analysis had the interval or location left blank, but in general were re-sampled and/or re-collected (specific to soils and rock grab samples). Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Specification of the grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. All collars were surveyed by trained surveyors using a Leica Differential GPS. Down-hole surveys were routinely carried out on all holes using a Reflex EZ-Gyro Kit. Trenches and surface samples were recorded using handheld GPS. All datum is collected and recorded in UTM WGS 1984. The 3D location of the individual samples is considered to be adequately established, consistent with accepted industry standards. Locations are shown on maps provided. Cross sections and a complete table of results are only reported when target mineralization was intercepted with the consistency of width and grade necessary to support a potentially economic resource Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied. To date, due to the exploratory nature of the drilling, the spacing is highly variable. Similarly, rock grab sample spacing is random. Soil samples are collected in grids designed at varying spacings from >350m to 25m spaced samples. To date all exploration is exploratory and data spacing would not be considered sufficient to establish a Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve Estimation. Samples intervals are reported as weighted average grade. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Drilling sections are orientated perpendicular to the strike of the host rocks. Drill holes were inclined between 45° and 90° to optimize intercepts of mineralisation with respect to thickness and distribution. Drilling with angled and vertical holes in most instances provides a representative sample across the stratigraphy. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. All individual samples are bagged and sealed with a zip tie. Then individual samples are bagged in poly woven sacks and sealed with coded security seals. The laboratory reports all the security seals numbers to Jervois and any problems with the samples. To date, no sample shipments have had reported problems and/or a breach in security. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Jervois protocols consist of a regimented internal QA/QC which match or exceed global industry standards. Thus far, due to the exploratory nature of the programme, no audits or external reviews have been conducted.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53630