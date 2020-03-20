Pure Gold Mining COVID-19 Response Measures

VANCOUVER, March 20, 2020 - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM – TSX-V, PUR – LSE) (“Pure Gold” or the “Company”), is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and has implemented preventative measures at both the Pure Gold Red Lake Mine site as well as corporate offices to safeguard the health of its employees while continuing to operate effectively and responsibly in our communities.



Development activities at the Pure Gold Red Lake Mine continue to operate normally, with no significant impact to date beyond the implementation of additional education and safety measures. At this time, the development schedule is on track and first gold production is anticipated in late 2020.

Some of the measures being put into place include:

Implementing work from home practices where possible, including ongoing detailed engineering work for the mine development

Reducing in person meetings and transitioning to teleconferencing where possible, as well as restricting large gatherings

Implementing enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols

Promoting personal preventative measures, such as frequent handwashing, and increasing awareness of social distancing practices

Screening all contractors and external visitors to site for risk factors and symptoms, as well as returning employees on shift change

Requiring employees who show symptoms or are in close contact with someone with symptoms to stay home from work

Suspension of all international travel and requiring employees returning from travel outside of Canada to self-isolate for the government recommended 14 day self-quarantine period

“Ensuring the health and safety of our employees and the communities in which we operate is our highest priority,” said Darin Labrenz, President and CEO. “Though there have been no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in Red Lake, we are implementing various precautionary measures aimed at reducing the risk of transmission and enabling our development and construction activities to continue as efficiently as possible.”

Pure Gold will continue to closely monitor the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation and will adjust its plans as necessary, with the primary focus being the health and safety of our employees. The Company is following the COVID-19 safety guidelines outlined by the Government of Canada and the Public Health Agency, as well as the Provincial Governments of Ontario and British Columbia, and will provide updates to the market as appropriate.

ABOUT THE PURE GOLD RED LAKE MINE

Pure Gold is building Canada’s highest-grade gold development project, the Pure Gold Red Lake Mine. With project financing secured, Pure Gold Red Lake Mine is on track to deliver first production into a rising gold market in late 2020. The orebody is open for expansion and forms a part of a seven-kilometre-long mineral system under active exploration, with opportunity for transformative growth through discovery.

