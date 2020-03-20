BacTech Environmental Closes 2nd Tranche of Financing

Toronto - March 20, 2020.

BacTech Environmental Corp. ("BacTech or the Company") (CSE:BAC) (CNSX:BAC.CN) (OTC:BCCEF) today announced the closing of the 2nd tranche of a $75,000 non-brokered private placement of units announced on February 18, 2020. The use of proceeds will be to advance the proposed environmental bioleach circuit project to be located in Ponce Enriquez, Ecuador.

The $0.015 units consist of one common share and 1 common share purchase warrant that permits the holder to buy an additional share at $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the financing. The Company announced that it has closed the 2nd tranche of the financing for a total of $32,000 through the issuance of 2,133,333 units. This brings the total dollars committed to the financing to $64,000.

Ponce Enriquez, in southern Ecuador, hosts over 90 small mines, many of which produce significant amounts of arsenic along with gold. Given the ever-tightening environmental regulations globally, producers of this type of high arsenic gold concentrate can expect to receive lower prices for their product compared with cleaner concentrates. Bioleaching's ability to stabilize high levels of arsenic will provide a local processing option that should provide better prices for their product and also add to the environmental aspects of the equation.

This is a non-brokered private placement. Any qualified person interested in participating in the current funding should contact the Company directly.

Company Overview

BacTech is investigating the use of its proprietary bioleach processing technology to treat historic arsenopyrite concentrates and tailings produced in the Ponce Enriquez area of Southern Ecuador.

BacTech has also agreed to participate with a group looking to reprocess the Arsenic Stockpile in Snow Lake, Manitoba as a technology part.

