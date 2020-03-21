Menü Artikel
Suche
 

B2Gold Corp. Files Form 40-F and Fekola Technical Report

00:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, March 20, 2020 - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") its SEC Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Form 40-F was filed on Friday, March 20, 2020. This includes the Company's Annual Information Form, audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019.

B2Gold shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, free of charge, upon request. For further information please visit the Company website at https://www.b2gold.com/investors/financials/.

In addition, B2Gold announces that it has filed a new National Instrument 43-101 technical report for the Fekola gold mine in Mali. The technical report, entitled "Fekola Gold Mine, Mali, NI 43-101 Technical Report", has an effective date of December 31, 2019, can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali and Colombia.

On Behalf of B2Gold Corp.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Ian MacLean

Katie Bromley

Vice President, Investor Relations

Manager, Investor Relations & Public Relations

604-681-8371

604-681-8371

imaclean@b2gold.com

kbromley@b2gold.com


View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b2gold-corp-files-form-40-f-and-fekola-technical-report-301027760.html

SOURCE B2Gold Corp.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0M889
CA11777Q2099
www.b2gold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap