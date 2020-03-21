Josemaria Provides Operations Update

VANCOUVER, March 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) ("Josemaria Resources" or the "Company") wishes to provide an update on its operations and actions taken to minimize the impact of COVID-19. View PDF.

The Company is pleased to report that we have successfully completed all essential components of our field season prior to safely demobilizing the majority of the workforce from the Josemaria site in San Juan, Argentina. Work conducted over the last 5 months has resulted in the collection of all necessary data to ensure the engineering component of the feasibility study is continuing on schedule. The Company continues to work remotely on all aspects of the engineering study in close collaboration with an integrated engineering team led by Flour Canada Ltd., who is responsible for overall project management, infrastructure and mineral process design and project cost estimation. Other internationally recognized consultants are also engaged to support the program with a focus on environmental studies and permitting, mineral resource and reserves estimates, mine design and tailings and water management.

Adam Lundin, President and CEO remarked, "Overall, we are pleased to have completed the vast majority of the work scheduled for this field season. We will continue to interpret the results and integrate them into the feasibility study, with targeted completion in the second half of 2020. We continue to monitor and reduce the risks associated with COVID-19, working within local and national health authority requirements and recommendations in the communities that we are active. We look forward to increasing our social engagement once it is safe to do so and working alongside the Argentina and San Juan governments to advance development of the Josemaria copper-gold project."

Our accelerated demobilization of personnel from the Josemaria site in San Juan, Argentina, has only affected optional programs that had been planned for the end of the field season and while we regret to slightly modify the scope of our field season as a result of COVID-19, health and safety is our top priority. Prior to demobilizing the team from site, Josemaria Resources had been actively monitoring COVID-19 and although no cases had been identified within any of our operations, Josemaria proactively implemented travel restrictions, remote working arrangements, monitoring and response plans to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and outbreak, including health screening of contractors, visitors and employees where appropriate. We are working in conjunction with authorities in Argentina to comply with the mandatory social isolation declaration issued by the government of Argentina in the late evening of March 19.

About Josemaria Resources

Josemaria Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company focused on advancing the development of its wholly-owned Josemaría copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, BC. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the name symbol "JOSE".

On behalf of the board

Adam Lundin

President and CEO

In addition, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has significantly impacted global markets. A sustained slowdown in economic growth and global demand, or substantial and prolonged slowdowns in the world's markets, could have a significant impact on the global economy, including global metals markets in terms of demand, prices, and volatility. This, in turn, may have a negative impact on the Company's business activities and operations . In addition, restrictions on travel and other advisories in efforts to contain COVID-19 worldwide, and disruptions to major supply chains resulting from the COVID-19, if prolonged or sustained, may also have a negative impact on the Company's business activities and operations.

