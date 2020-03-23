Kaizen Discovery Provides an Update on Exploration Activities

Vancouver, March 23, 2020 - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) (otherwise "Kaizen" or the "Company") today announces that it is closely monitoring the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and is prepared for the potential short-term impacts on its exploration projects in Peru and Canada. Kaizen's primary focus remains on the health and safety of all its employees and contractors as well as its host communities. To this end, all staff and contractors in both Peru and Canada are now working from home and self-monitoring for signs of infection. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with Kaizen employees or contractors to date.

The recent exploration diamond drilling program has been completed at the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project in Peru (three diamond drill holes totalling 1,945 metres; refer to Kaizen's news release dated January 13, 2020), and all drillers, staff and contractors have been fully demobilized. Due to restrictions on international and domestic travel in Peru, analysis of the drill core and receipt of the full assay results will be delayed for an undetermined amount of time. Kaizen will report the results from exploration drilling as soon as possible.

About Kaizen

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com

Information contact

Evan Young +1-416-545-5371

info@kaizendiscovery.com

