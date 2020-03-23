Rubicon Minerals Announces Additional Safety Measures in Response to COVID-19

TSX: RMX | OTCQX: RBYCF

TORONTO, March 23, 2020 - Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSX: RMX | OTCQX: RBYCF) ("Rubicon" or the "Company") announces that as of March 12, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus ("COVID-19"), it had implemented additional precautionary measures aimed at maintaining a safe, healthy and secure work environment for its employees and assist in potentially mitigating the spread of COVID-19 within the communities in which Rubicon operates. At this moment, the Company is not aware of any known or suspected cases of COVID-19 amongst its employees.

Additional Measures

Based on the publicly-available guidance provided by the Federal and Provincial governments, the Company has implemented precautionary measures, which are summarized as follows:

Suspending all non-essential business travel including a small group of "fly-in fly-out" traveling employees and encouraging the limitation of personal travel;





Requiring employees to stay home and recommending self-isolation for 14 days for employees if they (or any member of their household):





have recently travelled abroad; or



are experiencing symptoms similar to those affected by COVID-19.





Encouraging social distancing and taking steps to ensure a safe distance between personnel in the workplace, which is facilitated by the Company's small workforce and nature of ongoing work at the Project;





Additional sanitizers, cleansers, and disinfectants are provided for personnel at the Phoenix Gold Project (the "Project"), increased signage reminding of preventative hygiene measures, along with a thorough review of hygiene and sanitation controls.





Limiting visitors to the Project; and





Toronto office staff and some site personnel are working remotely from home.

Rubicon will continue to monitor the Federal and Provincial government responses and recommendations in the fight to contain COVID-19. Given the small size of its workforce and nature of ongoing operations at the Project, the Company believes it has the ability to quickly implement any new measures to enhance the health and safety of its employees and other personnel at the Project and the community in Red Lake. Although the Company has a camp it remains dormant and is not in use, as the majority of its employees reside in the Red Lake area.

Feasibility Study and Drilling Activities

At present, the Company remains on track to deliver the feasibility study for the Project in the second half of 2020. The Company's anticipated feasibility study is led by T. Maunula and Associates Consulting ("TMAC"), an independent engineering consultant. Rubicon has protocols in place to continue to work closely with TMAC remotely using standard video conferencing solutions.

Rubicon has also put in place measures for safe distancing within our underground exploration activities, which continue as planned for the time being. The Company will monitor the current quickly evolving situation surrounding COVID-19 daily and may implement new measures to enhance the health and safety protections for Rubicon employees based on the most currently available information. Rubicon currently has C$17 million of cash and cash equivalents, which provides ample funding for the Company to complete the feasibility study as planned and exploration programs for this year and into 2021.

About Rubicon Minerals Corporation

Rubicon Minerals Corp. is an advanced gold exploration company that owns the Phoenix Gold Project, located in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Additionally, Rubicon controls the second largest land in Red Lake consisting of over 285 square kilometres of prime, strategic exploration ground, and more than 900 square kilometres of mineral property interests in the emerging Long Canyon gold district that straddles the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. Rubicon's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (RMX) and the OTCQX markets (RBYCF). For more information, please visit our website at www.rubiconminerals.com.

Rubicon Minerals Corp.

George Ogilvie, P.Eng.

President, CEO, and Director

