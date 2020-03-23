Idaho Champion Corporate Update and COVID-19 Preventative Measures

TORONTO, March 23, 2020 - Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO) ("Champion" or the "Company"), a discovery-focused gold exploration company, announces that it has implemented preventative measures for both corporate and technical offices in order to maintain the health and safety of the Company's employees and their local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

First and foremost, the Company is focused on the safety of our employees, consultants and advisors. Non-essential travel has been eliminated and in-person meetings have been curtailed given the social distancing that most groups are observing. As an exploration stage company, we often work remotely in the normal course, and we have formalized that approach for the time being with little impact on productivity.

The Company's current focus is on two areas, each of which is progressing well:

Review of the newly acquired data base for our Champagne mine. Champion's technical team is currently reviewing the technical data base for the Champagne mine, the data base was purchased from Kinross Gold (Press release March 11, 2020). The Company will provide updates on its findings in due course.

Budgeting and planning for 2020 field season at Baner and Champagne. With the recently closed over-subscribed Private Placement, our team is currently putting together the field program for both projects. Champion has received its drill permit for the Baner project. Work would normally commence after spring break up, so, as of this date, the Company has not been delayed in commencing work.

Each of these activities is of importance, and each is well advanced. The plan remains to complete these de-risking steps and then evaluate market conditions prior to commencing field programs.

ABOUT IDAHO CHAMPION

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100% owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO". Idaho Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and a contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Idaho Champion takes its social license seriously and employ local community members and services its operations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jonathan Buick"

Jonathan Buick, President and CEO

For further information, please visit the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or the Company's corporate website at www.idahochamp.com.

For further information please contact:

Nicholas Konkin, Marketing and Communications

Phone: (416) 477 7771 ext. 205

Email: nkonkin@idahochamp.com

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/582106/Idaho-Champion-Corporate-Update-and-COVID-19-Preventative-Measures